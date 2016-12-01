all homes
bear
the aromas
of their
residents
i slept
once
in the
upstairs
bedroom
of a hoosier
house
landlady
below
cooked
cabbage
regularly
i could
have
arrived
drunk
blind
deaf
and still
known
that i
was home
a fraternity
brother
seldom
changed
his socks
worked
nights
attended
morning
classes
never
needed
to announce
his presence
at noon lunch
he became
a company
ceo
did directors
find board
meetings
easily
i smoked
a pipe
for years
before
my throat
got hoarse
not kosher
in my trade
until
methodists
allowed
most
anything
if numbers
grew
stupidly
i believed
no visitor
knew
have a pet
you bet
dont need
to see
yes sex
leaves
its own
fragrance
as do we
elderly
and
opulent
wealth
cannot be
masked
with
upscale
perfumes
even
a torturers
breath
may hint
the victims
identity
gargle
often
why do
certain
scents
draw us
while
others
repel
old gods
were said
to love
aromas
of pleasant
offerings
so let
clouds
of sweet
incense
arise
reek
of garlic
for health
reasons
and a little
peppermint
to soothe
that gastric
rumble
odor of
grandpas
aftershave
still brings
a tear
long after
he is gone
maybe
we are
known
by our
odors
after all
you sure
smell good
to me
h.