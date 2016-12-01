Sheriff’s crime report: Sergeant suffers broken leg in fight with suspect at jail

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Belton

11/21/16 13:41 164TH TER, BELTON

On November 21, 2016 a deputy was dispatched to E 164th Terrace Belton, Missouri for a report of stealing. A deputy spoke to a victim who said someone had stolen two yard ornaments from her driveway. No suspects have been identified.

11/21/16 13:56 CROWN PARK, BELTON

On November 21, 2016 a deputy was dispatched to Crown Park, Belton, Missouri for a burglary not in progress. A deputy spoke to a victim who said that her daughter said that someone had pushed in the door to a trailer that she had just purchased and broke a glass window that was stored in the living room and threw a chair that damaged the wall of the trailer. No suspects have been identified.

11/23/16 12:03 PROSPECT AVE, BELTON

On 11/23/2016 at approximately 1203 hours a deputy was dispatched to Prospect Ave, Belton, Missouri in reference to a stealing. An investigation revealed multiple items were stolen from the exterior of this residence. No suspects have been identified.

11/25/16 16:52 CROWN PARK, BELTON

On November 25, 2016 a deputy responded to Crown Park Belton, Missouri in reference to stealing of tools from a vehicle. Victim reported that a black tool box with tools had been taken from his vehicle. No suspect information is available at this time.

Garden City

11/22/16 19:58 SYCAMORE GROVE RD, GARDEN CITY

On 11/22/2016 at approximately 2003 hours, a deputy was dispatched to S. Sycamore Grove Rd. in Garden City, MO to the report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, a deputy contacted the resident who reported hearing a subject in her basement. The victim identified a subject. The subject was later arrested.

Harrisonville

11/21/16 15:05 2501 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE

On Monday, November 21 2016, a deputy responded to the Cass County Jail in reference to assisting a Cass County Sergeant who was actively fighting with a suspect in the sally port. The suspect was taken into custody and the Cass County Sergeant suffered a broken leg during the incident.

11/27/16 12:07 STATE ROUTE 291, HARRISONVILLE

On 11-27-16 at approximately 1214 hours a deputy responded to the front lobby of the Sheriff's Office located at 2501 W Mechanic Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival a deputy contacted a victim who stated her vehicle had been stolen from a friend at the Reasonable Auto Group dealership located at 23621 S State Route 291 outside of Harrisonville, MO on 11-25-16. One person of interest has been identified.

Peculiar

11/25/16 10:02 CLEVELAND AV, PECULIAR

On November 25, 2016 a deputy responded to S. Cleveland, Peculiar, Missouri in reference to stealing. Victim reported that several tools had been taken from his property. No suspect information is available at this time.

Pleasant Hill

11/26/16 14:11 179TH ST, PLEASANT HILL

On Saturday 11-26-2016 at approximately 1421 hours a deputy was dispatched to E 179th in reference to a stealing that has occurred. Upon arrival a deputy made contact with a victim who said that somebody has stolen a ladder and other tools he had stored in his garage.