Young Panthers have points to replace

It’s a whole new ballgame this year for Raymore-Peculiar girls’ basketball.

With three talented seniors gone from last year’s 13-12 team, the Panthers have to look elsewhere for their points. When they opened their season last week against Raytown South, the Panthers looked to Cassie Kruse, Shelby Martinez, and Janae Thurston.

Those three combined for more than half the points in the Panthers’ 52-22 victory in their gym. It’s a trend Panthers coach Brad Gaines hopes will continue as his young team develops this season.

“We are young, very young, but we had a pretty good summer together,” said Gaines. “The good thing about it is that they all like each other and get along very well, that’s a good thing. They really don’t care who scores.”

Ray-Pec will be looking for scoring after graduating all-conference and all-district players Meghan Maher, Taylor Koper and Toni Martin, who combined for nearly 85 percent of the Panthers’ points and 75 percent of their rebounds last season. Anna King, a 5-foot-6 forward, is the only returning senior.

Gaines expects Kruse, a 5-6 junior guard and Martinez, a 5-11 junior center to provide points and steady leadership on the court after making solid contributions last year as sophomores.

Martinez, who also is on the Panthers’ softball team, will hold down the post, while Kruse will manage the backcourt.

“Martinez is a softball player that became a basketball player,” said Gaines. “Right now I think she likes basketball better than softball.”

The athletic Thurston, a 5-9 sophomore guard/forward, will be learning but in time will be expected to contribute on the offensive end of the court. Sydney Dosch, a 5-9 sophomore forward who injured her ankle during preseason workouts, will also be counted on to help Martinez in the post.

After taking a break over Thanksgiving, Ray-Pec came back to face a December schedule that should provide an early picture of where the Panthers are as a team. First up are three games in the Winnetonka Tournament, followed by five road contests that include three Suburban Gold Conference e matchups and the annual rivalry game against Belton.

“Our schedule is tough; our league is tough so we have to win when we can and hope that we can we can get better and compete when we get to our league,” said Gaines “We are going to go through some growing pains in our league, I promise you.”