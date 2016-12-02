Cass County players finalists for Simone honors

Anthony Payne of Raymore-Peculiar and Nick Snider of Belton are finalists for two of the honors to be handed out during the 34th annual Simone Awards.

Payne, a senior defensive lineman, is one of four finalists for the Buck Buchanan Memorial Award, which goes to the top big-class lineman/linebacker in the Kansas City area. The 6-foot-3, 265 pound Payne finished with 80 tackles, eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss last season for the Panthers and was a first-team all-state selection. He has committed to play for Kansas State.

The other finalists for the Buchanan Award are Chester Graves of Park Hill, Michael Maffry of Blue Valley, and Daniel Parker Jr. of Blue Springs.

Snider, a senior wide receiver, is one of four finalists for the Otis Taylor Award, which goes to the top tight end/wide receiver in the metro area. Snider had 1,254 yards on 90 catches with 17 touchdowns in just 11 games during the Pirates’ 7-4 season. He also ran for 135 yards and five TDs.

Snider will be up against Jafar Armstrong of Bishop Miege, Jess Davis of Kearney, and Harrison Van Dyne of Blue Valley for the Taylor Award.

Payne and Snider were also named to the 2016 All-Simone team, along with Morgan Selemaea of Class 4 state champion Harrisonville.

The four finalists have also been announced for the Thomas A. Simone Award, which is presented to the most outstanding player in the Kansas City metro area: Blue Valley senior quarterback Matthew Dercher, Park Hill senior defensive end Chester Graves, Staley senior halfback Julian Ross and Shawnee Mission North senior quarterback Will Schneider.

The Simone Award recipient, along with the other award winners, will be announced Dec. 6.