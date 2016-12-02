What the world needs now is optimism, and love

Forty years ago, I took a psychological test as a favor for a graduate student. The purpose of this test was to assess one’s social and personal adjustment.

Like most psychological tests, it required some thought and I took it very seriously – assessing one question at a time. I was honest about my feelings.

Later, I asked the graduate student how his project had turned out. And he told me that the professor disqualified my answers as too optimistic. He said I was dishonest about my feelings.

There are questions built into a test like this to check the consistency of responses, but I still don’t understand his assessment.

I was not lying! I have always been an incorrigible optimist. Call me “Pollyanna” if you want to, but I’ve had a happy life because of it.

The cup was never half empty – it was always half full.

Of course, it’s easy to be optimistic when everything is going your way. But, at other times, it takes courage when you see things the way they really are. It seems there’s no reason for optimism.

But that’s when you need it most!

This is a watershed moment in the history of the world, and we’re all worried about what the future may bring.

Will there be more terrorist attacks? Will we have to worry about our food supply? Will we face a war? Will war drive up the price of oil? Will our economy recover? There are lots of reasons to be pessimistic.

It makes me think of the “tragic optimism” of Viktor Frankl.

Frankl survived the unspeakable horrors of Nazi concentration camps. There he came to believe that love is ultimately much more powerful than hate. He wrote about his experience in a book titled “Man’s Search for Meaning.”

Because of his experiences, he developed the concept of “tragic optimism,” which he defined as “optimism in the face of tragedy.”

Different from positive illusions, Frankl wrote, “tragic optimism” refers to “the capacity to hope in spite of and because of tragic experiences.”

The dictionary defines optimism as the belief that things will turn out well in the end – the belief in the power of good – the belief that things are continually getting better and that good will ultimately triumph over evil.

“One of man’s last freedoms is to decide his own attitude in any given situation,” Frankl said.

So what about you? Do you have the courage to accept what can not be changed and still take charge of your own attitude?

Optimism enables you to believe in the meaning and value of life, regardless of the circumstances. It gives you a flickering light in the darkness. It gives you hope in an otherwise very gloomy situation.

Remember “tragic optimism” is the capacity to hope in spite of and because of tragic experiences.

“The world is in a bad state, but everything will become still worse unless each of us does our best,” wrote Frankl in 1946.

The same can be said today.

The late Marie Snider wrote this column in 2003. Her book “This Side of 60,” is now available at Amazon.com. If you are unable to order online, please contact Marie’s daughter directly – vadasnider@cox.net or Vada Snider, PO Box 332, North Newton, KS 67117.