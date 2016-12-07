Police chief requested $31,000 payment from city. Now he’s rescinding the request.

The police chief of Garden City requested more than $30,000 in a letter written to the city’s Board of Aldermen in September.

Thomas Alber said he wrote the letter at the behest of one of his bosses, Alderman Daniel Cantrell.

However, Alber’s letter, which was submitted to The Democrat by an anonymous source, contradicts his statement.

“I am requesting payment for 1,411 hours of compensatory time owed from 2007 to date,” Alber wrote. The legitimacy of the letter was confirmed by City Administrator Randy Jones, who has a copy.

Alber earns about $22 per hour. Payment for 1,411 hours of comp time would amount to $31,006.

That’s nearly one-quarter of the department’s 2016 payroll of $145,000.

Alber said in an interview Wednesday that he is not making a claim for payment.

“This is obviously only an issue with Alderman Cantrell and Alvin Poisal, and I’ve authorized neither one of them to be my collective bargaining agent,” Alber said.

In the letter, Alber wrote that he was asked to not accrue comp time. He claimed the directive was in violation of city code.

However, a letter sent to Alber in 2007 by then City Administrator Dave Larcom only directed that Alber use comp hours in the same pay period in which they were accrued.

The Board of Aldermen will discuss the issue at its January meeting, Jones said, though it is unclear if they will vote on any potential solution to the chief’s unused comp time.

Jones agreed that the board has three options: make a payment to Alber, allow Alber to take 1,411 hours off or not heed Alber’s request for payment and wipe the 1,411 hours from the books.

Mayor Dewey Henry said he will speak with Alber and ask the chief to write a letter to the Board of Aldermen in which he retracts his written claim for payment for his unused comp time.

“If Mayor Henry asks me for one, I’ll consider it,” Alber said.

In October, Alber said he was reporting his overtime hours on his time cards as a means to show city leaders that his department was understaffed.

Mayor Henry to resign

In other Garden City news, Mayor Dewey Henry announced he will resign later this month.

Henry, who weathered calls for his impeachment last month, said health reasons have forced him to make the decision to step down.

Henry’s term is set to expire in 2018. A special election will be held this April, the winner of which will fill the mayor’s seat for one year.

Citizens can sign up to run for mayor from Dec. 13 through Jan. 17.

Alvin Poisal, whom Henry defeated in the mayoral race earlier this year, said he will likely run to fill Henry’s vacated seat.