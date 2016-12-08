Academy Sports donates bikes to schools

Academy Sports + Outdoors donated bikes and helmets to Hillcrest and Cambridge elementary schools last week.

The company wrote in a release that the purpose of the donation is to provide local schools with an opportunity to reward children during the holidays for perfect attendance, academic performance or good behavior.

Academy Sports will donate to more than 4,000 students across the nation this month, the release said.

Cass Regional Foundation accepting applications for scholarship

Cass Regional Medical Center Foundation is accepting applications for the Geraldine Kidd Scholarship through Dec. 16.

The memorial scholarship was established by friends and family of Geraldine Kidd, a former employee at Cass Regional Medical Center.

Eligible applicants must reside in Cass County or be an employee of Cass Regional Medical Center. They must also be accepted by and/or enrolled in an accredited program leading to practical nurse licensure, registered nurse licensure, a bachelor’s degree in nursing, advance certification or licensure, or a bachelor’s degree in an ancillary health care field.

The amount awarded to the recipient of the Geraldine Kidd Scholarship will be $500.

To apply, visit cassregional.org/foundation/programs-and-services/scholarships.

For questions, call Melissa Lattin at 816-380-3474, Ext. 4810.

Raymore police to begin DWI enforcement campaign

The following is courtesy of the City of Raymore.

This holiday season, police will be out looking for drunk drivers as part of a year-end “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

“Beginning Dec. 16 and continuing into the New Year, you will see stepped up enforcement watching closely for anyone who is driving impaired,” said Raymore Police Chief Jan Zimmerman. “We want to keep our roads safe for holiday travelers, so we will have zero tolerance for drunk driving.”

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that any decision to drive while impaired can have serious and even deadly consequences. Nationally in 2015, 35,092 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes, and 29 percent (10,265) died in crashes where the driver had a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit of .08.

From 2011-2015, 14,034 people lost their lives in motor vehicle traffic crashes during the month of December, and 28 percent (3,983) died in a crash that involved a driver with a BAC of .08 or higher.

“This ought to be the ‘most wonderful time of the year,’ so we will do what it takes to help save lives by keeping our roads safe,” Zimmerman said.

Follow these tips to drive safe on the road this holiday season:

• If you become intoxicated, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, phone a sober friend or family member.

• Try NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app, which allows users to call a taxi or friend and identify their location so they can be picked up.

• If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys, take them home, or help them arrange a safe way home.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact your local law enforcement. Your actions could help save someone’s life.