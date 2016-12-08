CONTINUED ON NEXT PAGE

Dec. 10

HELP Humane chili dinner

4:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. — Grandview Assembly of God, 12400 Grandview Road.

$7 per person. Children 3 and younger eat free.

Assortment of chilis, corn bread and desserts. Raffle.

All proceeds benefit the homeless animals at HELP Humane.

Garden City community tree lighting ceremony

Begins at 2 p.m. — Community building, Willow Lane, Garden City

2 p.m. movies and popcorn; 3:30 p.m. Story time with Santa Claus; 4:30 p.m. cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus; 5:30 p.m. caroling hayride; 6:30 lighting ceremony; 7 p.m. indoor activities including Santa Claus, caroling and door prizes.

Free to the public. For more information contact Alvin Poisal at 816-773-6695.

Dec. 13

Alzheimer’s support group

6:30 p.m.–8 p.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville

For more info about this free event, email Jeanne Reeder at jeanne.reeder@alz.org or call the Alzheimer's 24-hour information and support line at 800-272-3900.

Dec. 14

Harrisonville VFW Auxiliary meeting

7 p.m. — VFW Post Headquarters, 1804 N. Commercial St., Harrisonville

The Harrisonville VFW Auxiliary is changing their meeting night in December.

Dec. 15

Diabetes support group

6:30 p.m.–8 p.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville

The Diabetes support group meetings are free to the public. To learn more about this event, contact Diabetes Educator Liz Whelan, at 816-380-5888, ext. 6010, or email lwhelan@cassregional.org.

Dec. 20

Pottery sale

7:30 a.m.–11 a.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville

For questions or to learn more, contact Melissa Lattin at 816-380-5888, ext. 4810 or email mlattin@cassregional.org.

Jan. 14

Harrisonville town hall meeting

9 a.m. — Harrisonville United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville

The town hall meeting is open to the public. It is hosted by Alderwomen Judy Reece and Judy Bowman.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@hotmail.com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

Voice of Truth Alcoholics Anonymous

6 p.m. every day at 611 E. Walnut St. in Raymore.

WEEKLY

Cass County Rescue Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters, Anonymous HOW, Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings, Sundays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

GriefShare meetings, Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime, Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

MONTHLY

Hurly Lee Spice American Legion Post 42s: 6:30 p.m., first Mondays at 303 E Pearl St. in Harrisonville.

Raymore Historical Society meetings: 7 p.m., second Tuesdays, lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.

The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to jlondberg@demo-mo.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.