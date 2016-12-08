Protesting for higher wages

I have been a minimum wage employee.

During the summer after graduating from high school, I was a farm hand earning $1.50 per hour. Unless there was unusually inclement weather, I would put in up to 60 hours a week, and potentially earn a whopping $90.

I could write a check for $20 at my uncle’s filling station on Saturday night, fill my car with enough gas to last the week and use the excess change for spending money that night.

Of course, I was still living at home, so my old car and Saturday night were the only expenses I had. It was amazing to me as to how much money I was able to accumulate in three and a half months. Of course, at the end of the summer I was off to school and my savings were soon depleted.

I find it quite interesting that 108 people were recently willing to face arrest in Kansas City for participating in a Fight for $15 sit-in. Peaceful demonstrations are perfectly legal in this nation, and they should always be. Disobeying the law is another matter.

There are those who are calling for extreme leniency from the court system for these protesters who chose to disobey the law and face arrest. The argument is that these are the people who least can afford the court costs and fines. I believe that there is an old expression that goes something like, “If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.”

My father-in-law, Eldon Inman, was an employee for most of his working life. He did own a car repair shop for a few years, and had others work for him from time to time.

In going through some of his old papers and keepsakes, Linda and I came across an old, yellowed piece of paper containing words of wisdom for employees. We’re guessing that this document, penned by that prolific contributor to American literature, Anonymous, is at least 50 years old.

REMEMBER THIS:

IF YOU WORK FOR A MAN, in Heaven’s name, WORK for him. If he pays you wages which supply you bread and butter, work for him; speak well of him; stand by him and stand by the institution he represents.

If put to a pinch, an ounce of loyalty is worth a pound of cleverness.

If you must vilify, condemn and eternally disparage — resign your position; and when you are outside, damn to your heart’s content, but as long as you are part of the institution do not condemn it.

If you do that, you are loosening the tendrils that are holding you to the institution, and at the first high wind that comes along, you will be uprooted and blown away, and probably will never know the reason why.

I truly understand that people earning minimum wage have a hard time making ends meet. I’ve been there, I get it. However, I would never, ever have even considered being part of an organized protest in order to demand higher wages. I understood from an early age that it was my responsibility and mine alone, to better myself by working hard at whatever job I had.

When times are tough, and Linda and I have been through a lot of those, we knew that we had to choose between wants and needs. We agreed early on to spend on the essentials, give where we could and save whatever was left. That’s a formula that has served us well.

Wages are not going to magically rise to some preconceived level such as $15 per hour because of protesters.

It simply is not going to happen. The law of supply and demand is still in effect in the business world. And there are jobs out there that are paying more than the minimum to those who are willing to step up and take them on.

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident and is CEO of Coffelt Land Title, Inc.