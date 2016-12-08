Roles awarded for middle school play

Harrisonville Middle School has chosen the cast for “Disney’s Peter Pan Jr.,” which will be presented in early March.

Cast members include Maria Cesonis as Peter Pan; Summer Wagoner as Tinker Bell; Maddie Lalman as Rosetta; Audrey Barnes as Iridessa; Avery Walton as Fawn.

Presley Zaring as Vidia; Maddie Ritter as Silvermist; Leah Bartlett as Lyria; Camille Ginnings as Wendy; Braeden Elifrits as John; Gael Rios as Michael; Jacob Williams and Maddie Wilson as Mr. and Mrs. Darling.

Selah Norman as Captain Hook; Emily Gray as Smee; Nathanael DeVenney as Chief Tiger Bamboo; Cheyenne Cesonis as Tiger Lily, Collin Blancett as Skunk; Cort DeVenney and Luke Burroughs as Raccoon Twins; Mason Cheek as Fox; Bella Tracy as Hop; Makiah Clark as Cubby; Walker Holden as Mean Murphy; Allison Quinn as Simpleminded Noodler.

Collin Wyzard as Cockney Flint; Srenity Estes as Clubfoot Cookson; Izzy McCune as Sweet Skylights; Garrett Brown as Scottish Jukes; Danielle Lasure as Pirate; Madelyn McGee as Brave Pine; Jaelynn Bundt as Brave Oak.

Madison Knight as Brave Shrub; Maddie Wilson, Taylor Cook and Chloe Lenardson as Indians; Issys Keegan as Arista; Piper Coppedge as Aquata; Kinsley Brannon as Andrina; Carly Cornelsen as Atina; Elizabeth Allen as Adella; Ashlynn Ripperger as Allana; Katie Semler, Macie Collings, Shanna Pelsor, Makayla Stewart, Lilly Scott and Alyssa Cochran as Mermaids; Byron Brooks as The Crocodile; and Katie Semler as Nana.

Student directors are Breezy Semler and Bailey Breeland. The spotlight operator is Gabrielle Bratcher.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. March 2-4 at Harrisonville Middle School, 601 S. Highland Drive.

Three chosen for O’Brian leadership conference

Three Harrisonville High School students will participate in a leadership conference next summer, thanks to funding from the Harrisonville Public School Foundation.

Haley Holden, Peyton Zaring and Sam East will attend the Hugh O’Brian State Leadership Seminar. The students were selected by the high school staff.

The Leadership Seminar is described as aiming to help high school sophomores “recognize their leadership talents and apply them to become effective, ethical leaders in their home, school, workplace and community.”

Hugh O’Brian was an actor perhaps best known as TV’s Wyatt Earp. He was moved to start the leadership program after a 1958 meeting humanitarian Albert Schweitzer in Africa. The actor died in September at age 91.

The conference will be held June 16-18 at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.