When I was a child, bread was white Wonder Bread, with an occasional delicious loaf from the bakery when we shopped in Watertown. We made our own jam from berries we picked ourselves – blueberries, blackberries and strawberries.

We had one telephone – a phone on the wall with a handle to ring it. And one time I saw a show called “I Love Lucy” when I visited Aunt Vi.

When I finished high school, I had three career choices: teacher, nurse or secretary. And I knew from day one that I would attend our church-affiliated college in Virginia.

Young peoples’ events were Sunday night church, singing classes, weddings and an occasional party or square dance. That was a long time again.

Today, I make bread in my baking machine with Hodgson Mill white flour, Hudson Cream Whole wheat flour, rye flour, soy flour, organic wheat bran, seven-grain flour and golden flax seed.

We have three telephones in our house. We have two cell phones, with unlimited long distance calling. And we have cable television with hundreds of channels to choose from.

From bread flours to television to careers to marriage partners, we are faced with far too many choices on a daily basis.

In 2004, Barry Schwartz wrote a book about choice that really resonated with me: “The Paradox of Choice: Why More Is Less.” Today, some naysayers call Schwartz’ theory “scientific hogwash.” But I think it makes even more sense now!

Schwartz began his book with a story.

He says that he is a person who wears his jeans until they’re falling apart. Recently, when he finally went to the store to get a new pair, a salesperson asked him if she could help. Naively, he said, “I want a pair of jeans – 32-38.”

Whereupon, the salesperson asked, “Do you want them slim fit, easy fit, relaxed fit, baggy, or extra baggy? Do you want them stonewashed, acid-washed, or distressed? Do you want them button-fly or zipper fly? Do you want them faded or regular?”

And he wondered what ever happened to regular jeans – “the kind that used to be the only kind.”

A social scientist, Schwartz was intrigued and did some research on shopping. He found 285 varieties of cookies in his local supermarket. Among chocolate-chip cookies alone there were 21 options.

Everywhere he went, it was the same story – too many choices, making it difficult to decide about things.

Schwartz admits that our lives are better because we have choices. But he goes on to say, “the fact that some choice is good doesn’t necessarily mean that more choice is better.”

Too much choice can be debilitating. Schwartz advises us to be “satisficers” instead of “maximizers.”

A “satisficer” looks at the options and chooses an option that is “good enough.”

A “maximizer” has to examine every choice for fear of not getting “the best” or not keeping up with the Joneses.

“Satisficers” are usually happy with their choices. While “maximizers” often have regrets. Simplifying choices can greatly reduce the stress, anxiety and busyness of our lives.

Why not try it during this holiday shopping season? Resolve to simplify the process of choosing and to be satisfied with your choices. Just think how much time and energy you will free up for better pursuits!

