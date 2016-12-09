Wildcats basketball team works around football’s success

If Harrisonville’s boys basketball team gets off to a slow start this season, blame it on the success of the football team. Almost half of the Wildcats expected to contribute this season were also members of the school’s Class 4 football state champions.

And while the Wildcats football team was busy winning its state title, the basketball squad was already preparing for the season.

“Those guys won a state championship on a Friday so we gave them a day off,” said Harrisonville coach Todd Mercer. “We practiced Sunday afternoon then Monday we were playing.”

It took a couple games to work out the kinks last week, but by the end of the week, the Wildcats finished 2-1, and that included a consolation trophy with a 65-56 win over University Academy in the in the Eagle Invitational tournament Dec. 2 at Summit Christian Academy.

University Academy kept it close for a half but the credit for this win goes to the Harrisonville defense. The Wildcats only allowed two Gryphon buckets in the third quarter, while the offense chipped in 18 points. Aaron Prindle led Harrisonville with 18 points, followed by Ryan Byrd with 16. Nick Laughlin, who played defensive back on the football team, also managed to add 12 points of his own.

While it may be harder for the Wildcats to develop as a team this December, the football success certainly does bring a swagger to the basketball program.

“It’s a good problem because these kids expect to win,” said Mercer. “Sometimes the will to win and the expectation to win can take your team a long way. I think the ceiling for this group is good. We just have a lot of work to do.”

That work and team chemistry will have to come together on the road. Harrisonville won’t have a home game until Jan. 3, when the Wildcats play host to the same University Academy squad. Between now and then the Wildcats will play at St. Joseph Benton, Lamar, Grain Valley, and Clinton.

Harrisonville lost to KC East Christian 50-42 in the first round of the Eagle Invitational, but the Wildcats bounced back to beat Lutheran 71-45 and advance to the consolation final. Even with the late arrival of the football players, the Wildcats are already off to a better start than last season. Last year Harrisonville only won one game in December, but managed to finish the season 11-17 and make it all the way to the Class 4 District 12 championship game.

Harrisonville did get a chance to catch its breath after the tournament. The Wildcats had a whole seven days off before their trip tonight to St. Joseph Benton.

“I am excited about this week; we don’t have a game until Friday so we have three days in a row to practice,” said Mercer. This group of kids needs to get better.”

WILDCAT GIRLS FOURTH: Harrisonville finished fourth in the Eagle Invitational girls tournament after falling to Summit Christian Academy 45-28 in the third-place game. The Wildcats beat Lutheran 64-57 in the first round and lost to KC East Christian 62-35 in the semifinals.