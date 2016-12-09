Young Roosters put together third-place finish

The Pleasant Hill wrestling team is young this year, but by the results of the Roosters’ annual Steve Leslie tournament held on Dec. 2-3, you’d never know it.

The Roosters managed to finish in third place, behind Chillicothe and Kirksville. Still, according to coach Jeff Wyatt, this is a team that is still work in progress.

“We are pretty young,” said Wyatt. “We have some seniors that haven’t wrestled a lot of varsity. We have some guys wrestling at some weights that they don’t normally compete at. They are filling some spots where we just have some opens.”

Despite the youth and makeshift line up, Pleasant Hill had five wrestlers earn their way to championship matches. Four went home with a first-place medal. Gaige Brunell (126 pounds), Gabe Hodge (138), Cole Lightfoot (170), and Lane Jellison (195) all won their weight class. Not bad for only suiting up 10 wrestlers for the varsity event.

“We still have some kids from last year like Gaige Brunell,” said Wyatt. “And we have some young guys that are really responding to what we are doing. Gabe Hodge is a (sophomore) and this is his first varsity tournament.”

In the 126 pound class, Brunell went 8-0, defeating Chillicothe’s Lavery Jones 7-2 in the final.

“In the championship I stalled a little bit,” said Brunell, a state qualifier last season at 126. “The last time I wrestled him, I pinned him.”

While winning the championship was rewarding, according to Brunell, it wasn’t his toughest match of the tournament.

“My toughest opponent was Tyson Throckmorton of Prairie View in the opening match.”

Jellison, a state qualifier last year at 195, pinned Marshaun Swift of Grandview in the 195 final. Hodge won a 6-2 decision over Tre Kline of Prairie View in the 138 final and Cole Lightfoot, who took fifth at state last year at 160, beat Joe Ewalt of Prairie View 3-1 in the 170 final.

Alex Moore also wrestled in a final at 152 pounds, where he was pinned by Charlie Pumel of Boonville.

Finishing third was satisfying, but according to Wyatt, it’s still too early to get a read on this team’s potential.

“Wherever we finish is where we finish,” said Wyatt. “I am not going to base how I feel about this team on this tournament. It will be more about how these guys wrestle. For the most part, I like what I see so far. We have some young guys that are scrapping and that’s good.”

PIRATES TAKE FIRST: Belton took first place in the Grain Valley Invitational last weekend. Jakob Minihan (106), Joe Biondo (145) and Malik Clayborn (220) won individual titles for the Pirates. Brayden Bradley (113), Andrew Gamble (138) and Zach Martin (145) all placed second.