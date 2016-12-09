Miles reaches milestone in Sherwood victory

Nick Miles scored his first basked for Sherwood on Nov. 24, 2014.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” said Miles. “I got the ball on a fast break on the left side and pulled up for a three-pointer and made it.”

It took another 743 days, but Miles eventually scored his 1,000th point - this time on the road at Archie with a free throw. Miles finished the night with 17 points, leading the Marksmen to a 45-38 victory over the Whirlwinds.

“Me and my friends said I better not get it on a free throw but the game was more important,” said Miles who is only in his junior season.

Miles’ point total stood at 1,005 after the victory, which gave the Marksmen a 4-0 record. But Archie held him well below his 31 points-per-game average, and that helped make every point important for the Marksmen.

“Archie is a good team, they battled back,” said Sherwood coach Preston Steinhoff. “They have multiple shooters that can take it to the rim, so I expected that tonight.”

Archie matched the Marksmen bucket for bucket for three of the four quarters, but it was the second quarter when Sherwood outscored the Whirlwinds by seven points that was the difference in the game.

“They are a really good ball club,” said Brian Thomas, the head coach for Archie’s boys and girls. “They play hard and get after the ball really good. That is something we are trying to learn how to do. We play in spurts, but not all the time. They forced us to play all the time.”

Archie’s Brennan Baer outdueled Miles with a game-high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to spoil the Sherwood celebration.

Dressed in pajamas, the Sherwood student section was in full force at Archie, fueling Miles and the Marksmen’s effort.

“They come to every game, home or away,” said Steinhoff. They always have a theme and tonight’s was pajama night. They give us a lot of energy and I think we did play with a lot of energy and it starts with our pep club.”

Sherwood’s girls fed off that energy too. The Marksmen jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter and easily defeated the Whirlwinds 39-25.

The big first quarter pleased Sherwood girls coach Terry Dunham, but Dunham thought the Marksmen could have been more consistent after they struggled in the second quarter.

“We are trying to establish a press and play some good basketball,” said Dunham. “We have good athletes; they play volleyball and softball. So we try to spread the floor and use our athletic ability.”

Sherwood sophomore Katie Mouse led all scorers with 17 points as the Marksmen improved to 3-1 on the season.

Morgan Lyons led the effort for the Whirlwinds with 5 points. Archie couldn’t overcome it big first-quarter deficit and fell to 0-5 with the loss.

“We have had a tough time getting started,” said Thomas. “Once we get going we are all right. We are young with a lot of inexperience, so we are trying to get over that hump.”