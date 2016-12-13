FBI data show Raymore scores high on safety

Raymore is one of the safest mid-sized cities in Missouri, ranking in the top 10 of cities with a population between 10,000 and 20,000 people. It was ranked 10th among cities with a population level between 10,000 and 20,000 people.

ValuePenguin analyzed violent crimes, such as murders, rapes and assaults, as well as property crimes, such as burglaries and motor vehicle thefts. Violent crime was given more weight in the ranking.

Raymore’s police chief, Jan Zimmerman, credited the department’s commitment to crisis intervention training for its officers.

“Part of the real value of crisis intervention training is many individuals that are in crisis don’t have any business being in jail,” Zimmerman said. “Putting them there is not the fix for the problem.”

Many such individuals are dealing with mental health problems, Zimmerman added.

The department partners with other community organizations to link individuals with intervention specialists such as social workers and healthcare professionals.

“I think we’re so far away from the traditional manner of policing,” Zimmerman said. “It doesn’t look anything like it used to when we just arrested somebody and let the jail figure it out.”

Some crimes, though, do warrant an arrest and prosecution. The chief said the department’s detectives are exemplary and she praised strict prosecution enforcement.

The police department is also above average in terms of resolving incidents, whether by arrest, dropped charges or discovery that no crime occurred.

Raymore resolved 86 percent of its violent crimes in 2015. According to the FBI, just 46 percent of violent crimes were resolved in the U.S. last year, according to Zimmerman’s presentation to the Raymore City Council in October.

Raymore also resolved 30 percent of its property crimes, about 10 percentage points higher than the national average.

Cass County Prosecutor Ben Butler praised Raymore’s detectives, saying they present polished investigations to his office.

“The success rate for cases referred by Raymore for prosecution is directly attributed to the strength of their investigations,” Butler said. “They set the bar and are as good as it gets.”

In Cass County in 2015, property crime incidents were reported 10 times as frequently as violent crime, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting.

Of the 123 cities analyzed, Raymore was ranked 30th overall.

Other nearby cities were ranked by ValuePenguin. Pleasant Hill was the eighth-safest among small cities and 10th overall.

Harrisonville ranked 62nd overall. Belton was 81st.

Greenwood

In Greenwood, which was ranked as the fourth-safest among small cities, the police chief said his officers have adopted an inventive yet simple method for preventing property crime.

“Each officer, every single night they work, is given a bundle of tags,” said Chief Greg Hallgrimson.

The officers then peruse neighborhoods, attempting to observe residences through a thief’s eye. A garage door left open? A laptop left on the passenger seat? Tools left in unenclosed pickup bed?

“At night — that’s when people are most unaware. They’re inside watching ‘The Big Bang Theory’,” Hallgrimson said.

So Greenwood officers take note of the items they see that could potentially be stolen, then go up to the front door and hang the note on residents’ door handles or, if residents are home, notify them in person.

The measure is “easily taken to make things safer,” Hallgrimson said.

Lt. Steve Hawkins said the practice has reduced property crime in the area.

“A lot of our car burglaries are vehicles that are left unlocked,” Hawkins said. “There are iPads and computers left sitting on the seats — they’re just easy targets.”

In Lee’s Summit in 2015, property crime incidents were reported more than 17 times as frequently as violent crime, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting.

Other nearby municipalities ranked highly in ValuePenguin’s analysis. Liberty ranked as the 10th-safest large city.

Of the 123 cities ranked by ValuePenguin, Kansas City ranked as the third-most dangerous. Springfield was second-most dangerous. St. Louis was ranked the most dangerous.

Lee’s Summit

Lee’s Summit is one of the safest large cities in Missouri.

Data submitted to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting program was compiled by ValuePenguin, a consumer financing website. The website used the data to rank 123 Missouri cities.

Lee’s Summit was ranked eighth-safest among cities with a population greater than 20,000. Ballwin, a suburb of St. Louis, earned the highest ranking.

Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department, said community policing and partnerships with local groups have contributed to curtailing crime, especially violent crime.

“The biggest thing you have to do as a police department (is) step back and realize you may not be the key that fits every lock,” Depue said.

ValuePenguin analyzed violent crimes such as murders, rapes and assaults, as well as property crimes such as burglaries and motor vehicle thefts.

Depue said partnerships with Hope House and other organizations in the area have helped to curtail domestic homicides, which comprise the majority of the city’s homicides.

The lethality assessment program serves to show domestic violence victims that they may be in danger of becoming homicide victims. The police department offers victims the option of speaking with an advocate from Hope House before even leaving the station. Then, court advocates can help victims through the restraining order process.

“You definitely have to get way out in front of that problem,” Depue said.

In terms of homicides, the city has had four so far in 2016, the most since 2004.

Still, that total is relatively low, especially when looked at in a broader context. Since 2011, there have been just six homicides, including a three-year streak ending in 2013 without a single homicide.

“I don’t think it’s fair that (the police department) could take credit for no murders,” Depue said. “It’s just a good community that doesn’t have a lot of them.”

He did praise the department’s commitment to fostering relationships with its citizens.

“You solve homicides by talking to people,” Depue said. “If you don’t have citizens willing to come forward and talk to you, you don’t solve homicides.”

Violent crime was weighted as more significant in the ranking, comprising 80 percent of each city’s rank. Property crime comprised 20 percent.

Depue said property crimes are more prevalent in affluent areas. Though property crime is not as severe as violent crime, “if it’s your house (broken into), you lose that sense of security,” Depue said.