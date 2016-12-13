Gaslight Plaza businesses damaged by early morning fire

A fire damaged multiple businesses in the Gaslight Plaza in Harrisonville early Tuesday morning.

The fire originated at the Florals by Tallgrass building, according to Harrisonville Fire Chief Eric Myler.

The department responded to a general fire alarm issued from Golden Classics Jewelers at 3:45 a.m. Crews found heavy smoke coming from several businesses and a fire at Florals by Tallgrass.

The interior of Florals by Tallgrass was destroyed, according to Myler.

A post on the business’s Facebook page made this afternoon thanked the Harrisonville fire and police departments. Owner Ginny Kalmer said she is unsure when the business will reopen.

“The whole inside is destroyed,” Kalmer said, but she added, “nobody is hurt so it’s all OK.”

Myler said the two adjacent businesses, The Best Burrito Express and Shear Expressions Salon, also sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

Golden Classics Jewelers also sustained smoke damage. The company’s merchandise, however, was not affected, according to owner Tim Soulis.

“The Harrisonville Fire Department did a great job responding and putting the fire out, but they didn’t take any of the fire out of our diamonds,” Soulis said.

He said his business heavily relies on the December shopping season. “If we don’t get the next two weeks of sales, it’s like a farmer not getting beans for the year,” he said.

Golden Classics will remain open in the coming weeks despite the smoke damage.

The Best Burrito and Shear Expressions could not be immediately reached for comment.

Myler said the fire was contained by 5:30 a.m. A number of other fire departments responded to assist, including the Belton, West Peculiar and Central Cass fire departments.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Harrisonville Police Department.