Sheriff’s crime report: Flat screen, vehicle and Yamaha UTV reported stolen in Cass

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Archie

12/01/16 06:41 WEST OUTER ROAD, ARCHIE

On December 1, 2016 at approximately 0655 hours a deputy was dispatched to north west outer road, Archie, in reference to a stolen auto, and trailer. A suspect has not been identified in this case.

Creighton

11/28/16 19:40 WINDSOR DRIVE, CREIGHTON

On November 28, 2016 a deputy conducted an investigation of fraud that occurred at St Rt C Highway, Peculiar, where the treasurer of the Mo Kan ABWA Chapter wired transferred money at the request of whom she thought was the president Mo Kan ABWA Chapter.

Drexel

12/02/16 12:04 MCLELLAN ROAD, DREXEL

On December 2, 2016 at approximately 1204 hours a deputy was dispatched to South Mclellan, Drexel, in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed this residence was burglarized between 0730 hours and 1145 hours on this date. A Samsung flatscreen TV was stolen, and no suspects have been identified.

12/02/16 14:03 STATE ROUTE O, DREXEL

On December 2, 2016 at approximately 1403 hours a deputy was dispatched to State Route O, Drexel in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed this residence was burglarized between 1115 hours and 1415 hours on this date. No items were stolen, and no suspects have been identified.

East Lynne

11/30/16 13:03 STATE ROUTE K, EAST LYNNE

On Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at approximately 1305 hours a deputy was dispatched to South State Route K, East Lynne in reference to a report of stealing. Victim stated someone had stolen his Yamaha UTV from his shed. No suspects have been identified.

Freeman

11/29/16 16:58 FOURTH STREET, FREEMAN

On November 29, 2016 at approximately 1659 hours a deputy was dispatched to East Fourth Street, Freeman in reference to a reported stealing. An investigation revealed a bicycle was stolen from this address.

Garden City

11/28/16 18:34 315TH STREET, GARDEN CITY

On November 28, 2016, at approximately 2003 hours, a deputy responded to E 315th Street, Garden City, in reference to a vandalism. An investigation revealed a vehicle had been tampered with and no suspects have been identified.

11/29/16 10:43 PULLIAM RD, GARDEN CITY

On Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at approximately 1116 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the address of South Pulliam Road in rural Garden City, in regards to a report of property damage and stealing. The victim, white male, stated that several items were stolen from his property and the suspect had cut his fence to gain access to the property. No suspect information is available at this time.

12/03/16 05:34 SIXTH STREET, GARDEN CITY

On December 3, 2016, at approximately 0559 hours, a deputy responded to Sixth Street, Garden City, in reference to property damage. An investigation revealed a total of three tires were punctured on two different vehicles. No suspects have been identified at this time.

12/03/16 06:44 OLD DRUM ROAD, GARDEN CITY

On December 3, 2016 a deputy conducted a fraud investigation at S. Old Drum Road, Garden City. The victim reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be from Microsoft and her computer was a risk. The victim said she wrote two checks to the subject and now her computer has crashed.

Greenwood

12/02/16 10:18 163RD STREET, GREENWOOD

On December 2, 2016 a deputy investigated a burglary that occurred at E. 163rd Street, Greenwood. The victim reported tools stolen from inside the building that also has his living quarters in it. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

Harrisonville

11/28/16 07:20 INDEPENDENCE, HARRISONVILLE

On Monday, November 28, 2016 at approximately 0722 hours, a deputy assisted the Harrisonville Police Department in their investigation in regards to a reported shooting, at the residence of North Independence in Harrisonville. The suspect was located and taken in to custody by Harrisonville police.

12/04/16 11:23 275TH STREET, HARRISONVILLE

On Sunday, December 4, 2016 at approximately 1241 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the Jassi Super Mart, located at 21406 East 275th Street in Harrisonville, in regards to a report of stealing. The reporting party stated that a white male suspect stole items from their store. The male suspect left the scene in a black in color Chrysler PT Cruiser, bearing Kansas license. Upon conducting a records search of this license plate, it was found to be a stolen license plate out of Bonner Springs, Kansas. The suspect is unknown at this time.

Peculiar

11/30/16 12:36 MARTHA ROAD, PECULIAR

On November 30, 2016 at approximately 1238 hours a deputy was dispatched to south Martha road, Peculiar, in reference to a burglary that had occurred overnight. A suspect has not been identified in this case.

12/01/16 12:02 NB C/243 ROAD, PECULIAR

On December 1, 2016 at approximately 1204 hours a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a maroon in color Mercury Grand Marquis for being in possession of stolen license plates. The suspect fled the scene before crashing the vehicle. A suspect has not been identified.

Raymore

12/04/16 10:33 GORE ROAD, RAYMORE

On December 4, 2016 at approximately 1033 hours a deputy was dispatched to East Gore Road, Raymore, in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed that suspects entered this residence sometime between 0840 hours and 1030 hours on this day, and multiple items were taken. No suspects have been identified.

Strasburg

11/29/16 08:02 STRUZICK ROAD, STRASBURG

On November 29, 2016 a deputy conducted an investigation of a stole auto in Strasburg. A tan 2002 Nissan Maxima was reported stolen from the driveway of the residence. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.