Holiday decorations evoke spirit of holidays

A residential street in Belton is growing a little brighter each night as the holiday season reaches full gear.

Hight Avenue has a number of homes that have been decorated by festive-minded dwellers.

“I love it. I’d rather spend money on [decorations],” said Kim Jennings. “It makes everybody happy.

Jennings and Terri McCollam’s residence is adorned with silver stars, blue snowflakes and wreaths. The walkway is lined with a Santa Claus figure, penguin wearing a scarf and, on the far side of a spiral of red and green lights in the shape of a pine rests a lit snowman.

A banner near the front door announces, “Magic is in the air.”

McCollam said she loves driving home at night to be greeted by the decorations.

“Growing up, that’s what you got used to,”McCollam said of the decorations. “Because there weren’t as many Christmas gifts, so you put lights up in your windows and more lights in your house and that’s what made the holiday the best.”

The festive feeling is contagious. Down the road from Jennings and McCollam, Gail McKinney has blow-up figures in her front yard. They include a snowperson family, a red M&M sporting antlers and a waving polar bear.

Jennings said many of their neighbors are putting up more and more decorations each year.

“Kids love it,” she said. “It’s just fun for everybody.”