a blond

curly headed

angel

watches

from atop

the chapel

tree

been

there

since

last of

november

does not

sing

for me

only

looks on

patiently

must know

all leaves

let go

fall

silently

alone

while

dark

arrives

early

stays

late

they

mate

anew

with

frost

thawed

earth

and

the

far

side

of

another

winter

solstice

when

a most

recent

renovation

of the babel

tower

fails

to reach

heaven

our

tweets

languages

confused

by creation

as has

happened

ever since

that ancient

beginnings

legend

the angel

will find

her voice

again

words

take

flesh

perhaps

in a

bombed

out

aleppo

shelter

because

with

the

confidence

comes of

self despair

look

for him

at the

loneliest

lowliest

place

within

where

darkness

is deepest

in our lives

and we least

expect

any light

of hope

or care

there

he

will be

born

h.