a blond
curly headed
angel
watches
from atop
the chapel
tree
been
there
since
last of
november
does not
sing
for me
only
looks on
patiently
must know
all leaves
let go
fall
silently
alone
while
dark
arrives
early
stays
late
they
mate
anew
with
frost
thawed
earth
and
the
far
side
of
another
winter
solstice
when
a most
recent
renovation
of the babel
tower
fails
to reach
heaven
our
tweets
languages
confused
by creation
as has
happened
ever since
that ancient
beginnings
legend
the angel
will find
her voice
again
words
take
flesh
perhaps
in a
bombed
out
aleppo
shelter
because
with
the
confidence
comes of
self despair
look
for him
at the
loneliest
lowliest
place
within
where
darkness
is deepest
in our lives
and we least
expect
any light
of hope
or care
there
he
will be
born
h.