What’s in a name? For trans teen, too much

What better man could I ask for as a son.

What better man could represent God’s way than one who proves our bodies are just houses for our souls.

What better man could help a woman to better understand a man. What better man could teach the human race the diversity in itself. What better man could model love than a man who truly understands both sides.

“What better man to learn from than a man who’s been so humbled from the beginning. What better man could teach another man what it feels like to be a woman.

An excerpt from the poem follows:

Rachel Andersen wrote a poem to her son, Nathan, after a judge’s ruling prevented him from legally changing his name.

His mother calls him Nate. Most of his peers at school called him Nate, too, before he left.

If a Cass County judge hadn’t ruled the way he did in a change-of-name case, Nathan Hudson might still be enrolled in the Belton School District.

But last year, following Judge R. Michael Wagner’s order that he undergo a mental evaluation before legally becoming Nate, the 15-year-old transgender boy left because of the harassment he faced at his public school.

“Being trans in Belton is a very hush-hush thing,” Nate said.

Except when it gets out.

When he could no longer conceal his gender dysphoria, he turned to a home-schooled education. If not for the treatment at school and the treatment by Wagner, he’d probably still be enrolled.

“I totally worry I’ll be defined or remembered as just the trans kid. Perhaps that’s a reason why I’m afraid of sharing it,” Nate said. “I don’t want them to look past who I am as a person and only see the fact that I am transgender.”

Gender dysphoria means his sex assigned at birth, female, does not match his gender identity, male.

His birth name, Natalie, was slung among the cafeteria tables at lunchtime when he attended the Belton Middle School/Freshman Center. Though he and his mother said administrators and teachers made every accommodation to call him Nate, Natalie slipped out on occasion, uttered by substitute teachers or printed on state test forms. Some of Nate’s more unkind peers broadcast it around the school.

Now a sophomore, Nate spends most of his time studying from his Belton home. Literature is a breeze. His algebra textbook, though, a little more difficult to translate.

Like many of his peers he has a range of interests, some of which allow him to escape. Jogging is “weirdly relaxing for me. I don’t have to think about too much.” He often listens to dubstep when running, and plays classical when writing sci-fi short stories.

He has trouble concluding his stories, but that’s not the case with his paintings.

Perhaps his love for watercolors and acrylic reflects most his uneasiness with the public’s perception of him.

“I’m nervous for a lot of stuff now that I’m out,” he said.

He worries about the barriers he’ll face due to intolerance when applying for jobs. He’s nervous about going back to public school, should that day come. When some of his peers discovered he was trans, he “had a bit of a bullying problem.”

“It does make me feel like there’s something wrong with me,” Nate said. “But I realized there’s nothing wrong with me.”

Transitioning

Nate was 11 years old when he told his mother he felt more like a boy than a girl.

It was December 2012, and the family was preparing to go out to the theater. “The Hobbit” was playing.

But Nate couldn’t decide what to wear.

“He had this closet full of clothes,” said Nate’s mother, Rachel Andersen.

Nate rifled through name-brand clothes — skirts, dresses, tunics and tights, in purples and pinks.

“Very feminine things,” Andersen said.

But for Nate, none of it felt right.

Earlier, he’d dressed up like a guy for the first time, out of curiosity.

“I put on a hoodie, my hair up in a ballcap and dressed plain,” he said. “I looked in the mirror and it kind of looked right, you know? I realized then that I was trans.”

So that night, as the stress mounted and the fracture between his identity and society’s portrayal of him widened, Nate got up the courage to come out to his mother.

He knew she’d be accepting, but he could tell his mother didn’t quite understand what he was telling her.

Nontheless, “she just hugged me for a while.”

Nate’s voice trembled as he retold this moment in his story.

Nate’s coming out shocked Andersen.

“I didn’t voice that because I’ve seen too much in this lifetime to not know better,” Andersen said.

Years later, in October of 2015, Nate’s request to change his name was met with an order from Judge Wagner to undergo a mental evaluation. No such order had ever been handed down in a change-of-name case in Cass, and after the decision Andersen comforted Nate with a poem she wrote (see sidebar).

She always wanted to be a parent who pushed her children to pursue their goals and desires.

“We all want our kids to be happy,” she said. “We already have a preconceived idea of what that looks like and that’s ingrained in us by society’s rules. Everybody is pushing you.”

Andersen herself said she doesn’t fit common feminine stereotypes because she works in home renovation.

“I’ve had lots of things in my personal life that have made it easy for me to accept that life’s not perfect,” she said. “My most optimistic hope for Nathan is that he grows up to be someone that can be ... self-sufficient in this world and take care of himself when I’m not around. And that he finds love.”