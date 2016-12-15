Local hospital donates medical supplies to Sierra Leone

To avoid waste, Jennifer Wallace, materials management manager at Cass Regional Medical Center, wanted to find a new home for unused health care supplies that could not be donated locally.

“I started hunting for missions that would take expired products or items we are not utilizing anymore. Sometimes we have a new or greater product come in, and we send our old stuff,” Wallace said. “When we have expired products, we have so many every month that I can’t see throwing them away. Originally, we housed them in storage until I could find a place to donate to. Then I found Globus Relief.”

Globus Relief is a nonprofit organization based in Salt Lake City. It accepts recently expired, gently used and unused hospital supplies. The donations help health-care providers deliver necessary care to developing communities around the world.

Cass Regional has donated items to the organization for about two years. Since September 2015, Wallace and her team have donated about one ton of supplies on behalf of the hospital. Some items include gloves, tubes, syringes, needles, hernia meshes, resuscitation bags, growth charts for babies and gently used instruments. Items may be used for emergent care, clinical care or surgery.

“Sometimes we get the wrong supplies sent from vendors,” Wallace said. “Usually they don’t want to bother with us sending them back, so we give them to Globus Relief. They get a lot of unexpired products, too.”

Globus Relief has also helped orphans and refugees and people from various countries including Uganda, Morocco, Chile, Ukraine, Niger and Ecuador.

“It’s turning our trash into treasure,” Wallace said.

Cass Regional volunteers contribute aid in Africa

Cass Regional staff are not alone in taking action to assist others. Hospital volunteer Cecil Law and his wife Alice, along with his brother and sister-in-law, Les and Hope Law, use their own time and money to make a difference internationally in Sierra Leone, Africa.

When Les and Hope Law worked for the Sierra Leone government as teaching missionaries in the 1960s, they met Dorcas Kargbo, brought her to the United States and helped her attend college. While in college, she met Dan Kamanda, whom she married.

The nonprofit started by the Law and Kamanda families in 2004 is called CITA International. It does business as Salone Enabling and Empowering Development (SEED) Inc. The clinic they built is called NarSarah Clinic, named after Dorcas’ mother, Sarah, and “nar,” meaning “mother.”

The clinic is a highly rated medical facility within Sierra Leone that is expanding services by adding smaller facilities to accommodate outlying villages. Overall, approximately 15 employees work for the clinic, as well as about 13 volunteers. A doctor from the government’s hospital is on-call for NarSarah and area schools are sending nursing students there for clinical training.

The original NarSarah Clinic was a two-room, private house, but a new clinic was built, thanks to donations to SEED Inc. It is now a nine-room facility that includes a pharmacy and minor surgery room. A guest house with running water and an indoor bathroom was also constructed to house those working at the clinic.

Cecil Law explained that he is now working to find a few highly needed equipment items for NarSarah Clinic, such as a vacuum suction extractor to help deliver babies during difficult births and a new or gently used ultrasound machine. These and other items will be used to expand the clinic’s birthing center and care facility for children under the age of 5.

Cass Regional’s Emergency Department has donated items to help the clinic expand, such as a bassinet, exam and delivery table, three suction pumps for various uses and several lamp stands that Cecil Law shipped to Sierra Leone.

“Recently, we sent three beds out of the Cass Regional Emergency Department,” Cecil Law said. “The government hospital in Sierra Leone is envious of our clinic’s beds. In the past, we have had beds made for the clinic, but none of them move like these do.”

Out of many items Cecil Law transports, he believes that birthing kits are making the biggest impact.

“A lot of the women will go to the clinic to deliver babies, but many will deliver their baby at home,” Cecil said. “So they send them home with these birthing kits.”

Harrisonville United Methodist Church members help to create these kits.

Company analyzes and publishes remodeling history of Harrisonville

BuildZoom, a firm that analyzes trends in the construction industry, worked to map remodeling projects in Harrisonville.

The company used data provided by the city with the goal of providing homeowners or potential homeowners with a housing history resource.

The data can be found on the firm’s website: buildzoom.com/map/harrisonville-mo.