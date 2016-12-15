Cass County school news

East Lynne flips the switch on Christmas

December 15, 2016 Updated 2 hours ago

Christmas Open House at East Lynne

The East Lynne community came together Dec. 5 for caroling, story time, cookie decorating and more at the East Lynne School’s Christmas Open House.

A potato/dessert bar was available to all who were hungry, and the Christmas tree lights were flipped on by kindergarten student Bryleigh Ayler. A 50/50 raffle took place, along with arts and crafts.

Santa arrived in a fire truck.

The East Lynne School Parent Group organized the evening with help from the school staff. A total of 130 children gave Santa their wish lists.

