Nearly 200 kids participate in Fantasia program

It’s fun going to class on Saturday

More than 180 Harrisonville students participated in a variety of enrichment classes on a recent Saturday through the annual Fantasia program.

The 37th annual Fantasia event took place Dec. 3 at Harrisonville High School and Cass Career Center.

Students in grades four through eight chose from 24 different classes. Each class was one hour, and students could enroll in two.

Topics ranged from flags, beading, origami, wreath-making and tie-dyeing to fire science, weather, CSI fingerprinting, worm dissection and “amazingly gross anatomy.”

Fantasia was presented by HATS, the Harrisonville Academically Talented Students program, and organized by HATS facilitator Laura Frees. Many Harrisonville staffers and older students presented the classes.

Have trumpet, will win

A Harrisonville High School student has earned a spot in three All-State bands.

Junior Oscar Tompkins was selected for All-State Band, All-State Orchestra and All-State Jazz Band during auditions in Columbia on Dec. 3. Students may participate in only one of the All-State bands, and Tompkins chose to take a lead trumpet position in the All-State Jazz Band.

Senior Josh Brown was selected for the All-State Honorable Mention Jazz Band on bass trombone.

To earn a spot, students must first audition and make the All-District Band. Approximately 15,000 students statewide audition for district band, and 1,300 to 1,500 earn a place.

Based on his audition, Tompkins is the fourth-ranked trumpet player in the state and among the top two for jazz auditions.

The All-State bands will perform Jan. 28 at the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference at Tan-Tar-A.