High school student wins grand price in art contest

Statewide art winner

Adeline Aube, a sophomore at Raymore-Peculiar High School, won the grand prize this year in the statewide art contest held in conjunction with Red Ribbon Week, a nationwide commemoration of substance abuse prevention.

Her work will appear in the 2017 Year in Prevention Calendar.

This year’s theme, “Your Actions Matter,” was incorporated into each artist’s submission. The purpose of the contest is to engage and empower students to prevent substance use among their peers by spreading the message that their actions do, indeed, matter.

By winning the grand prize, Aube earned a Fire HD tablet.

The contest was sponsored by ACT Missouri, a statewide training and resource center that strives to reduce underage drinking and substance use. It governs the 10 Regional Support Centers that provide technical assistance, training and funding to 160 community prevention coalitions.

Grants for literacy

With money donated by Debe Gash, the Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation on Nov. 30 awarded close to $10,000 in grants to libraries and teachers to support or promote literacy for grades kindergarten through four.

Gash’s son, Bryan Gash, accompanied the prize patrol for the 16 grant awards.

The foundation awarded $660 each to the libraries at Peculiar Elementary, Raymore Elementary, Stonegate Elementary, Timber Creek Elementary and Creekmoor Elementary. The Shull Elementary School library did not receive a grant, because it will no longer serve as an elementary school after this academic year.

The foundation awarded $2,000 each for the libraries at Bridle Ridge Intermediate and Eagle Glen Intermediate. Both will become elementary schools next fall, and the grants will help those schools obtain resources for younger children.

In addition, nine grants went to teachers:

• $150 to music teacher Missy Haskamp at Stonegate Elementary School for children’s literature in the music classroom.

• $60 to first-grade teachers at Timber Creek Elementary to purchase a reading resource.

• $363 to Valerie Collom, reading interventionist at Raymore Elementary, to purchase phonics and comprehension board and card games for students to use in school and at home.

• $460 to Amy Beck, fourth-grade teacher at Creekmoor Elementary, to purchase high-interest books for informational text and literature for the classroom. She is specifically targeting students reading at lower levels.

• $480 to third-grade teachers at Creekmoor Elementary for sets of high interest non-fiction books.

• $300 to Katie Hamburg, special-education teacher at Stonegate Elementary, to purchase an Early Literacy Skills Building iPad app for the Primary Classroom. This will assist students as they work in the general education classroom as well.

• $210 to Pat Mabary, kindergarten teacher at Shull Elementary, to purchase learning lock sets, which are manipulative, interactive learning games.

• $150 to Angie LaSala, fourth-grade teacher at Raymore Elementary, to buy six copies of book sets to be used during Guided Reading groups.

• $484 to Janet Bader, library media specialist at Creekmoor Elementary, for multi-user interactive books.

Gift from Peculiar

The Peculiar Charitable Foundation donated $5,000 this month to the Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation.

The Peculiar group was represented by Larry Dobson, director of the Peculiar Charitable Foundation and the Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation; and Scott Dobson, director of the Peculiar Charitable Foundation and maintenance superviser for the Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Creekmoor donation

During its recent Bookaneer Book Fair, Creekmoor Elementary students and families participated in Spirit Week activities and raised $2,429.18 for the Caring About Nutrition (CAN) Program.

CAN provides students in grades kindergarten through six with bags of food for weekend meals they might otherwise miss.

Debate and forensics

Dalton Apel of Ray-Pec High School took first place this month in Storytelling at the Truman Varsity Tournament for forensics and debate. At the William Chrisman Novice Tournament, Ray-Pec placed first in the Individual Events Sweepstakes and fourth placed overall.

Other individual varsity winners at the Truman event:

• Dramatic Interpretation: Maggie Herrell, fifth place.

• Duo Interpretation: Song Waltz and Tiffany Wyld, sixth place.

• Program Oral Interpretation: Becca Bessett, fourth place.

• Policy Debate: Austin Moulder and Dalton Russell, fourth place

Novice students also received these awards:

• Dramatic Interpretation: Abby Ball, second place, Alec Heriford, sixth place.

• Duo Interpretation: Jillian Humke and Paige Whitney, second place; Alec Heriford and Alex Shelton, fifth place.

• Prose: Talmage Kelley, second place; Katie Carlisle, third place.

• Poetry: Paige Whitney, second place.

• Oratory: Jillian Humke, second place.

• International Extemporaneous Speaking: Seth Kelley, fourth place.