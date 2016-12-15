Harrisonville apartment complex fire displaces 120 residents

Five buildings caught fire Thursday afternoon at a Harrisonville apartment complex.

The fire originated in one structure, located off Mission Road and Twin Oaks Terrace.

No injuries were reported.

About 120 people were displaced as a result of the fire, according to Lt. Chris Osterberg, a spokesman with the Harrisonville Police Department.

Fire crews from about nine agencies worked exclusively from outside the buildings to contain the fires, Osterberg said.

The building where the fire originated was destroyed, and the secondary buildings caught fire when embers landed on their roofs.

All five buildings were evacuated.

Residents and friends helped one another evacuate as the fire spread from building to building.

Kylie Perry, 18, drove from Grandview when she learned of the fire. Though her friends made it out of their building safely, Perry said their cat was still inside.

She considers her friends as close as family.

“Being here when they just lost everything — it really breaks my heart,” Perry said.

Resident Aundrea Coltrin and Sherry Giles helped others evacuate.

“We helped the elderly out,” Giles said. “The whole top was completely engulfed by the time we got them out.”

The Red Cross is providing relief to the displaced. Volunteer Mike Worley said residents were being relocated to the nearby Harrisonville Church of the Nazarene or Harrisonville Middle School.

“They can just as easily be me,” Worley said. “You barely get out with your life and lose everything else.”

The cause of the fire is unknown.