Panthers’ inexperience shows against Lee’s Summit

Brad Gaines has plenty of athletes. What the Raymore-Peculiar girls basketball coach wishes he had was more ballplayers.

There is a difference. Gaines has plenty girls who excel in many sports for the Panthers. But few of them, he says, have the skills and abilities that come from making hoops their priority. So even with all that athleticism, Ray-Pec is still going to have its share of games like Monday’s at Lee’s Summit, where the Panthers struggled from the opening tip for a 52-35 loss in a Suburban Gold Conference game.

Ray-Pec, 4-3 overall and 0-2 in the conference, never recovered after falling behind 12-4 in the first quarter. The Panthers committed 10 turnovers in the quarter against Lee’s Summit’s hustling defense and they only managed six shots. For the game Ray-Pec had 27 turnovers and made only 13 of 28 shots from the field.

All of which, Gaines said, pointed to the hoops inexperience among the experienced athletes on his team.

“They’re good athletes, but they’re very inexperienced at basketball,” Gaines said. “They do a lot of silly things the other team doesn’t create; they just do it on their own.

“They get in a hurry, they get frustrated, they get mad … they get down on themselves and they try harder and harder and do worse and worse.”

Gaines likes the competitiveness of his players, and he knows he has some athletes who have shown their ability in other sports. Garionna Pearl, for instance, is one of the top sprinters in the state, and Shelby Martinez has been a mainstay on the Panthers’ softball team. He’s fine with them and the other multisport athletes on the team not making basketball their No. 1 priority. But he would like to see them put in some offseason time on ball handling and shooting skills.

“It’s not that you have to learn to love basketball more than the sport you specialize in, it’s there’s skills you have to develop,” Gaines said. “I don’t care how good of an athlete you are. Because if you don’t have those skills, then the game’s too fast for you.”

Lee’s Summit, 2-4, looked too fast for Ray-Pec from the outset. Turnovers fueled the Tigers’ early run, and they helped them hold the Panthers to one basket and three free throws in the second quarter. Lee’s Summit led 24-9 by halftime and by as many as 21 points in the third quarter. Ray-Pec would get no closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

Lee’s Summit benefitted from balanced scoring along with the Ray-Pec turnovers, getting 13 points and 10 rebounds from forward Claire Burch and 12 points each from guards Jasmine Palmer and Amari Conn.

Cassi Kruse led Ray-Pec with nine points, including two three pointers.

Gaines believes in time his athletes will become more competitive as their skills improve. They don’t have much time to work on them, though. After heading to Belton tonight for the annual I-49 rivalry game, Ray-Pec continues conference play Dec. 19 with a trip to Lee’s Summit North.

“I do think they’re good kids and I do think they’re competitive-type athletes,” Gaines said. “They’re going to have to learn the game and they haven’t learned it yet.”