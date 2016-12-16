Belton battles back to beat Roosters

Pleasant Hill isn’t the biggest school around, but you wouldn’t know it by the competition they play. So far this season the Roosters have played Gardner-Egerton, Clinton, and on Tuesday a home game against Belton.

For a half, it looked as if the Roosters would get the best of the Pirates. In the second quarter, Pleasant Hill led by as many as eight points, and went into the locker room with a two-point lead.

“We didn’t guard anybody in the first half,” said Belton coach John Schaefer. “We played matchup zone and we weren’t matched up at all. We couldn’t find No. 3 (Noah Kenyon) who made four three-point shots in the first half. That was the difference.”

Eventually, the Belton defense found their way in the third quarter, holding Pleasant Hill to only 6 points and took home a 64-57 win in the Roosters’ gym.

“I don’t think we looked much different in the second half, than we did in the first,” said Pleasant Hill coach Ryan Messenger. “We were still getting a lot of the same shots, they just didn’t go.”

Messenger was right. The Roosters hit eight three-point shots in the first half and only two in the second.

“We are going to be streaky to an extent,” said Messenger. “In the second half, they started matching up the zone and caused us to hesitate a little bit more with some of our passes. The bottom line is that we were getting the shots we wanted, they just didn’t go.”

The shots fell for Belton senior guard Kourtni Keith, who led the Pirates with 22 points. Keith scored 13 of those points in the final eight minutes.

“They had pretty good defense at the top of the perimeter, but they just never stepped out on the three-point line in the corners,” said Keith.

In addition to Keith, Lonnie Harrell scored 13 points, Sabir Brown and Jaden Clark seven each, Joe Lind six, TJ Brown five, and Tyrell White four.

Pleasant Hill was led by Billy Ring’s 17 points

For the Roosters, Billy Ring scored 17 points and Kenyon also reached double figures with 12. Pleasant Hill also got nine points from Brayden Bonnesen , eight from Matt Campbell, six from Cole Ederer, three from Gage Lawler, and two from Cody Faust.

Next up for Belton is the annual matchup tonight at home against cross-county rival Raymore-Peculiar. The Pirates will pack in a full house as they try to beat the Panthers for the first time in Schaefer’s tenure as the Belton coach.

“I think our guys always think about Ray Pec,” said Schaefer. “They beat us the last two years, we definitely owe them. We won’t have any issue on effort, if we can have good composure I think we have a great shot at beating them.”

For Keith, this will be his last shot at hunting down the Panthers.

“That’s a must-win,” said Keith. “We have to beat Ray-Pec - no if’s and’s or but’s about it.”