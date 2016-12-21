School boards should aim to check and balance administrators

Filing has begun for the Raymore-Peculiar School Board. Having served two terms on the board, working with two very different boards over the past decade, I believe our patrons should be concerned with the incumbents and one patron who has filed for re-election.

I believe that self-interests and furthering an inflated sense of importance is providing motivation for those seeking a third term and a new term on our local board. In reality, the element that creates importance is found in caring for the welfare of all students.

Sadly, I have served with a majority of the current board whom I have never seen cast a vote opposing any administrative decision of the district. The board service I believe we must have is one which provides a check and balance, not a rubber stamp of approval, of decisions made by administrative employees and a board which serves the interests all patrons of the district.

Another point of concern from my past years on the Board is that our school district supports and vigorously participates in the Missouri State School Boards’ Association.

Our affiliation with this group needs to be closely monitored. This group promptly indoctrinates newly elected board members by providing training that instructs our locally elected board members to not be active in the day to day operations of the schools. The reason they give for this is that it might “confuse” administrators as to their role in the district.

This group then provides us with board policies for basically all aspects of our local schools’ business. We have the choice to accept or reject their policies. However there are few, if any, that are not accepted. This group encourages over-use of attorneys with the promotion of extravagant use of legal services, many times to protect and defend bad decisions in the district. These legal services are ultimately paid for by our taxpayers.

Certainly the good character of individual board members is not encouraged by this School Boards’ Association, which promotes alcohol as a vital part of many of the social gatherings sponsored by them. When our board members, who are representatives of our school district, are encouraged to use alcohol on school funded trips (i.e., Missouri School Board Association Conference at Tan Tara Resort) and then recently we allowed school personnel to consume alcohol with students present, at a local, chamber-sponsored, school fundraiser, it causes me to be concerned about their influence on our local standards.

We are deceiving ourselves to think we are acting in the best interest of our district and its students when standards of conduct for adults are diminished. We are mandated to have a drug and alcohol free environment at school.

I will be supporting Patrick Clark in his bid for our school board at Ray-Pec. The time has come for me to step away from my role on the school board.

I thank all of the voters who have trusted me with this privilege. I would challenge others, who have been in the classrooms of our district, to step up to serve as candidates for board members in the April election. Teachers offer a unique and essential perspective for the work of our local school board.

Barb Boucher,

Ray-Pec School Board