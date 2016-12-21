Sheriff’s crime report: Woman allegedly held against her will able to flee

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Archie

12/08/16 13:46 HICKORY GROVE ROAD, ARCHIE

On Thursday, December 8, 2016 at approximately 1402 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence of South Hickory Grove Road in rural Archie in regards to a reported kidnapping. The victim was able to escape from the residence and contact law enforcement. The suspect was found on scene and has been taken in to custody.

Belton

12/06/16 00:01 71 HIGHWAY, BELTON

On Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at 0001 minute, a deputy was dispatched to the U-Stor Mini Storage business located at S. 71 Highway in reference to providing K9 assistance to the Belton police Department who were on the scene of an attempted burglary. The suspect(s) were not located or identified.

12/07/16 11:15 2501 MECHANIC STREET, HARRISONVILLE

On December 7, 2016, a deputy responded to a call on West Mechanic Street. A deputy met with a subject who insisted upon remaining anonymous. The anonymous subject provided information regarding an incident that is currently under investigation by the Belton, Missouri Police Department. This report will be forwarded to that agency for follow up investigation.

Creighton

12/09/16 12:47 GRANT ROAD, CREIGHTON

On Friday, December 9, 2016 at approximately 1253 hours a deputy was dispatched to South Grant Road, Creighton, in reference to a report of stealing. Victim stated two wheels had been removed from his vehicle. No suspects have been identified.

East Lynne

12/11/16 14:56 251ST ST, EAST LYNNE

On 12-11-16 at approximately 1519 hours a deputy responded to E 251st Street outside of Gunn City, in reference to a residential burglary. Upon arrival a deputy contacted victims who stated someone had burglarized their residence. One suspect was identified.

Garden City

12/07/16 10:10 283RD ST, GARDEN CITY

On December 07, 2016 a deputy conducted a stealing investigation at E. 283rd Street, Garden City. The victim reported receiving a phone call from a subject posing as their grandson in need of bond money. A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Harrisonville

12/05/16 13:56 STATE ROUTE 291, HARRISONVILLE

On December 5th, 2016 at approximately 1358 hours a deputy was dispatched to south state route 291, Harrisonville in reference to stealing. A suspect has not been identified in this case.

12/06/16 11:30 2501 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE

On December 6, 2016 a deputy conducted an investigation of stealing that occurred at 2501 W. Mechanic in the court parking lot. Suspect information is not available.

12/06/16 12:27 JEFFERSON PARKWAY, HARRISONVILLE

On 12-06-16 at approximately 1237 hours a deputy responded to the front lobby of the Sheriff's Office located at 2501 W Mechanic Street in Harrisonville, in reference to a forgery investigaiton. Upon arrival a deputy contacted victims who stated someone had stolen two checks out of their mailbox and then used them to fraudulently use their bank account information.

12/07/16 16:47 STATE ROUTE 2, HARRISONVILLE

On December 07, 2016 a deputy conducted an investigation of stealing of a license plate. It is unknown where or when the incident occurred. The reporting party stated they just observed the license plate missing from the vehicle today. No suspects have been identified in this investigation.

12/08/16 07:26 STATE ROUTE EE, HARRISONVILLE

On December 08, 2016 a deputy conducted an assault investigation that occurred on E. State Route EE in front of E. State Route EE, Harrisonville. The victim reported having a revolver pointed at him while inside a black Chevrolet four door car. Possible suspect has been identified in this investigation.

Peculiar

12/11/16 16:19 203RD ST, PECULIAR

On Sunday, December 11, 2016 at approximately 1620 hours a deputy was dispatched to East 203rd Street, Peculiar in reference to a report of property damage. Victim stated someone had damaged the steering column and wiring to a vehicle he had displayed by the roadway for sale. No suspects have been identified.

Raymore

12/05/16 10:25 MULLEN AVENUE, RAYMORE

On December 5, 2016 a deputy responded to N. Mullen Avenue for found property. While recovering the property, a deputy located and recovered stolen property from N. Mullen. Suspect has been identified.

12/06/16 13:28 HUBACH HILL ROAD, RAYMORE

On December 6th, 2016 at approximately 1328 hours a deputy was dispatched to East Hubach Hill Road, Raymore in reference to stolen property. A suspect has not been identified in this case.

12/11/16 08:05 MEADOWBROOK COURT, RAYMORE

On December 11, 2016 a deputy responded to Meadowbrook Ct. Raymore for a report of stealing. Victim reported several items of jewelry to have been taken from the residence.