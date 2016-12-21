Dying man receives tickets to first ever Chiefs’ game

By MAX LONDBERG

Jerry McGuirk (seated) was able to attend his first ever Chiefs’ game after an anonymous donor gave the terminally ill man tickets.

A terminally ill man was able to mark off an item from his bucket list after the community rallied around him.

Jerry McGuirk had never been to an NFL game, before an anonymous donor gave McGuirk his or her tickets to the Dec. 8 Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Oakland Raiders.

“You have blessed me more than I have ever been blessed in my life,” McGuirk told Brooke Bollinger, a hospice employee who helped orchestrate the event for McGuirk.

Bollinger works for Serenity Care Hospice in Harrisonville and, after hearing McGuirk speak solemnly with a friend, she asked him what was at the top of his bucket list.

McGuirk told Bollinger that he wanted to go to a Chiefs’ game — he’d never been to Arrowhead or any NFL stadium for a game.

Bollinger posted about McGuirk’s wish on her Facebook page, and the anonymous donor contacted Bollinger and donated the tickets.

At the game, bundled up in a Chiefs’ blanket, McGuirk cheered on the hometown team as it bruised to a 21-13 victory.

Throughout the game, McGuirk showed his gratitude and often exclaimed how unexpected and moving it was for him to be attending a Chiefs’ game, according to Debra Sunde, an employee with Serenity Care Hospice.

“This is the best Christmas I have ever had,” McGuirk said.

