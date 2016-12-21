Furry friends dress up for the holidays, too

The holidays are here, and the pets in our lives, based on the accompanying photos, are ready to celebrate right along with us.

The Democrat and Journal newspapers entreated readers to send in their holiday-themed photos. Readers submitted a number of images of their furry, frisky and — in one case — scaly friends.

The photos were submitted by readers in the Lee’s Summit and Cass County areas.

The McClintock family sent two photos: one of their Russian Tortoise, Frank, and another of their beagle, Stanley.

Bradley McClintock, 8, captured a photo of Frank as the tortoise emerged from a red-and-white stocking.

“My favorite thing about Frank is watching him eat,” Bradley wrote. “He looks like a dinosaur ... CHOMP ... CHOMP!”

Weston, 10, wrote that contrary to Stanley’s solemn pose in the photo, the beagle was enjoying himself — perhaps because he received treats during the shoot.

“I know he was smiling on the inside!” Weston wrote.

The boys’ mother, Becky McClintock, wrote that her sons are responsible with their pets and enjoy caring for them.

“And they love playing tag with Stanley and Frank,” McClintock wrote. “Frank typically loses.”

Enjoy all of the festive photos sent by our readers, and have a happy holiday season with family, friends and your furry kin.