Harrisonville hires next city administrator

Happy Eugene Welch will be the next city administrator of Harrisonville.

Welch, 55, has served as administrator for the City of Festus for the past five years.

According to his contract, he’ll begin his role in Harrisonville Jan. 23. The Board of Aldermen approved of the contract during a special meeting Dec. 19.

Welch will be paid a base salary of $110,000 per year, though that will be adjusted down slightly for 2017 because his tenure begins after Jan. 1.

He will replace interim administrator Mike Tholen. Tholen, the former finance director for the city, assumed administrator duties after Keith Moody’s departure from the position in October 2015.

Welch said he was drawn to the size of Harrisonville, as well as its proximity to Kansas City.

“That gives us lots of exploring opportunities,” Welch said. “[The job] offered many possibilities for new challenges.”