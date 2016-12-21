The 12 strays of Christmas

• HELP Humane Society at 17122 Bel-Ray Place in Belton is open from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Call 816-318-4357 for more information, or visit http://helphumane.org/

• The Lee’s Summit Animal Shelter at 1991 SE Hamblen Road in Lee’s Summit is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends. Call 816-969-1640 for more information.

If a puppy, kitten or other critter is on your wish list this year, experts offer two bits of advice.

First, ensure this isn’t an impulse adoption. A pet is a commitment for many years.

And second, consider adopting from a shelter. Lots of animals await forever homes at area shelters across the region. Here’s a look at how two shelters care for animals throughout the year:

HELP Humane Society in Belton

There’s a lot of love for the cats and dogs at the HELP Humane Society, between the staff and volunteers who tend to the animals. Even so, all who work at the animal shelter in Belton want the same thing: for a family or individial to provide the abandoned and homeless pets with a new home.

Though the love is spread widely by the dedicated team, demand for their services is high and space is limited

“It takes every single person that comes here, from the staff to volunteers, for us to make it through,” said employee Stephanie Salinas. “We call it the village.”

HELP Humane only euthanizes animals when a veterinarian says it is in pain. That, combined with the need in the area, means the shelter is often filled to capacity.

“We can’t stay up with it,” added volunteer Shirley Maples.

The shelter, at 17122 Bel-Ray Place in Belton, aims to find permanent homes for many of its animals this holiday season, especially its older cats.

The standard cost to adopt a cat is $75. But through Dec. 31, cats aged 5 months and older will only cost $25. The cats are all spayed or neutered and have microchips.

Most have received the rabies vaccine, said Cyndi Dill, the director of the shelter.

Maples said the shelter receives about 12 calls a day from people looking to find a home for a found animal.

She added, with a wide grin on her face, that she contributes to tending to the animals by bottle feeding baby kittens.

The shelter currently houses two dogs and dozens of cats.

Among them are Caspurr, a 1-year-old Flame Point Siamese. Caspurr has seizures, but the shelter has worked to regulate them with medication. Caspurr loves baths, wet food and to groom and be groomed.

Neith, a 6-month-old domestic short hair, is a “curious George,” Salinas said. He loves people and crawling on anyone who enters the room.

Four-month-old Dacey, a tabby on white, came into the shelter with three brothers in early December, all four of which were awaiting adoption in early December.

Ten-year-old Roxie came to the shelter recently when her owner passed. The domestic short hair has a brother, Reno, at the shelter as well.

Annie, a 5-year-old mixed breed pooch, is a vigilant watchdog.

“She would love to have a family and a home to protect of her own,” Salinas said.

And Lil’ Bit, or Itsy Bitsy, a Dachshund-Chihuahua mix, is 2 years old and a bundle of energy.

“She loves to be around people or be outside with people,” Salinas said.

Some of the animals at the shelter find permanent homes, but there are always pets to meet at HELP Humane.

“Our cages are full,” Maples said. “It’s an unending thing.”

Lee’s Summit Animal Control shelter

The Lee’s Summit shelter, run by the city’s Animal Control department, has cared for about 4,300 animals this year, said Animal Control Manager Rodney Wagner.

The facility serves Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs and also takes animals brought to it by police from Greenwood and Lake Lotawana, he said. At times, if it has room, also takes animals from other shelters that are overflowing.

Lee’s Summit is an “open intake” facility, he said, which means it also takes animals that may have medical problems, such as broken leg, rather than turn them away. He said the shelter has a good relationship with local vets who often will treat such animals at a much reduced cost as a public service. It only euthanizes dangerous animals or those with medical conditions that make it necessary.

Wagner said it also has strong support from rescue networks such as the Heart of America Humane Society and others, who will take animals that have been in the shelter too long and “foster” them until they are adopted.

Over the last five years, the shelter has had had a 97 percent adoption rate.

“Which is extremely high for city shelters. We’re actually pretty fortunate,” Wagner said.

He said they discourage people from adopting animals immediately before Christmas to only have a puppy under the tree.

“When it’s a puppy we tell them it’s a 13-year commitment,” Wagner said. “We want to make sure they’re adopting for the right reason.”

For example, one common cause of an adoption not succeeding is that the new dog or cat can’t get along with an animal already in the household. Wagner said the shelter staff members encourage people to bring their other pets into the shelter to meet the potential new pet.

“Usually that’s a good prediction if they get along or not,” Wagner said.

All animals the shelter puts up for adoption are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and have their basic shots, Wagner said. The city charges a $115 fee for dogs to cover that expense and $95 for cats. If the shelter knows the animal has already had those items done, it reduces the adoption fee, Wagner said.

The tax-supported shelter also gets many about 5,500 hours a year from volunteers, which is about the equivalent of two employees.

He urges people to ensure their current pets have vaccinations and some kind of identification or microchip, so if they get lost they can be brought home quickly.

“Our first goal is to get them back as possible,” Wagner said.