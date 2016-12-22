My Christmas wish

My middle initial is E. It doesn’t matter what it really stands for, but at this time of the year I enjoy telling people that it’s for Ebenezer. That’s right, I like trying to convince friends and family that I become a Scrooge on the day after Halloween. And in some respects; perhaps I do.

I don’t like the rush from the moment Halloween candy is old hat to the preparation for Christmas. I don’t like the commercialization of Christmas and the rush to buy the latest gadgets. Black Friday makes me want to crawl into a hole somewhere.

Having said all that, I have finally relented on my harsh views of Branson during November. Yes, they start the Christmas celebration too early to suit me, but they have not forgotten what Christmas is all about.

Please don’t think I have lost my love for the season. I haven’t. I am in a stage in my life where I obtain a great deal of pleasure in giving. I have been afforded several opportunities to give of my time, my limited talent and my resources to help and encourage others. It has proven to be a real blessing to me.

One example is the Harrisonville Police Department Shop-with-a-Cop. I was honored to be of a little bit of help with this truly wonderful experience this year. More than 100 young people and their families spent time with the valiant officers who made room in their busy schedules to make it happen.

Thank you to Chief Hofer for initially bringing the idea to Harrisonville and to Judy Bowman and the rest of the Harrisonville VIPs for the dedication to see it through. I can’t number the volunteers that it takes to pull off such an event, but each and every one is important and much appreciated.

There is not one single, tangible gift that I need for Christmas this year. All I ask of my loved ones is the most precious gift of all — their time. I anxiously look forward to spending time with my family, Linda’s family and finally, our family. Three different celebrations in a two-week period, it doesn’t get any better than that!

As I prepare myself for the season, I enjoy reading the account of our Savior’s birth, particularly from the Gospel of Luke. I am always in awe of a few short words spoken by an angel to unsuspecting shepherds. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”

The greatest gift of all time was announced by an angel, sent from God to lowly shepherds, not the high and mighty. Seeing and hearing that angel had to be the most amazing thing these humble men had ever seen or heard.

But it gets better! “And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”

Yes, I suppose that I do have a Christmas wish. I wish for a world that truly does give glory to God. I wish for peace on earth and good will toward all mankind. Maybe that’s too much to ask, but I know that all I can do is have it start with me.

My wish for each of you is a very Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones. May God bless you and keep you!

David E. Coffelt is very much in the Christmas spirit and is a Harrisonville area resident and is CEO of Coffelt Land Title, Inc.