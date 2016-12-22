School board approves new attendance boundaries

Boundaries approved for next school year

The Raymore-Peculiar school board has approved new attendance boundaries for students in grades K-8 starting with the next academic year..

The boundaries will take effect next fall, for 2017-2018, as the district moves to a different grade configuration as part of the Long Range Facility Plan, which called for new construction that will put all high school students in a single building. There will be seven elementary schools for grades K-5, two middle schools for grades 6-8 and the high school for grades 9-12.

A committee of parents worked several months with district administrators to review data and prepare the boundary recommendation, which the school board approved Dec. 13.

Who will grab the groceries?

Angie Winchel grabbed more than $1,550 worth of groceries during the Dec. 10 Grocery Grab at Cosentino’s Price Chopper in Raymore. But she wasn’t the original winner of the five-minute shopping spree.

It was the generosity of another contestant that let her stock up on food at holiday time.

The Grocery Grab was a fundraiser to benefit the Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation. Individuals could purchase a $5 chance that included a coupon for $5 off a $50 grocery purchase. On Dec. 3, the names of five semi-finalists were drawn.

On the day of the event, the semi-finalists arrived at the store to review the rules. Four names were drawn for $100 Price Chopper gift cards, and Carl Kent won the shopping spree.

But then came an incredible moment. Kent offered his prize to one of the other winners in exchange for that person’s gift card. He picked a number between 1 and 100, and let the other finalists select a number. Angie Winchel won the shopping spree. While thanking Kent and his wife, she shared that the timing was wonderful for her family.

Besides Kent, the gift card recipients were Kara Bartow, Madison Bossler and Michele Stidham.

Three recognized in art contest

Three Raymore-Peculiar High School students won awards at a recent art competition.

Ian Noah took first place in the photography category and was awarded $150 for his photo titled “A Painted City.” Zane Lady won second place and $100 for his computer-generated art titled “Samuria.” Kelsey Kort was awarded an honorable mention for her computer-generated piece, “Sea Witch.”

A total of 963 students from 20 high schools entered the Student Art Competition at the Tim Murphy Art Gallery in Merriam. Of those entries, 182 works were accepted, and 29 of the accepted pieces were from Ray-Pec High School students.