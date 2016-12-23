Pirates take it out on Panthers

The last time Belton beat Raymore-Peculiar in boys basketball, Pirates senior Joe Lind was a kindergartner. He, if anyone, could appreciate the Pirates’ 12 years of frustration.

“Every year Ray-Pec beating us in everything, it was awful,” said Lind. “In my whole high school career I have never beaten Ray-Pec. This was the last time we were going to play them on this court so we were going to give it our all.”

Lind, and the rest of the Pirates, took all that frustration out on Ray-Pec when the two schools renewed their longtime I-49 rivalry last Friday at Belton. And for the first time since 2004, the Pirates have a victory over the Panthers, this one a 48-29 rout that wasn’t close from the beginning.

Belton’s Kourtni Keith and Jaden Clark opened the game with back-to-back three point buckets. Before the Panthers even broke a sweat, the Pirates had a 14-4 first quarter lead.

“We just didn’t come out very well,” said Raymore-Peculiar coach Scott Jermain. “They had a lot of energy and went out to a lead. We just got in too big of a hole a little too late.”

As if a double-digit deficit was bad enough for the Panthers, the game was delayed 20 minutes when a leak in the roof, right over the Raymore-Peculiar bench, dripped onto the court. When play finally resumed, the Pirates drained a final three-point shot at the buzzer to lead at the half 27-9.

Ray-Pec opened the second half with a 5-0 run and for much of the third quarter it appeared the Panthers were poised for another come-from-behind win over their I-49 rival. Heading into the final eight minutes, the momentum had swung back to the Panthers.

But Belton, playing in front of the large and noisy crowd that has become the norm with this rivalry, wasn’t going to be denied.

“We have four seniors in the starting lineup and have been in this game before,” said Lind. “We knew the gym was going to be packed so we knew what it would be like.”

The Pirates regained their composure and outscored the Panthers 11-5 in the fourth quarter, guaranteeing their first win over the Panthers in over a decade.

“It was a very surreal kind of moment, said Lind. “They were making a run towards the third quarter, then I looked up with 2:30 left in the game, we were up by 17. I thought, we can close this out and be the first team to do this in a while. It was a special moment for all of us. Not just for the players, but for the whole community.”

Belton coach John Schaefer, who was coaching girls and boys basketball in tiny Dadeville, Mo., when the Pirates last beat the Panthers, said the Pirates succeeded by handling the big-game pressure.

“We are good enough; the question was can we handle the adversity when things didn’t go our way,” Schaefer said. “Some of our guys grew up a little bit tonight. We needed it We needed to show that we could work hard and have some success doing it.”

Lind and fellow senior Lonnie Harrell led Belton with 11 points each. Korttni Keith added 10 points, Jaden Clark nine, Tyrel White five, and TJ Brown two.

Leading the Panther offense was Key’Vaughn Shockley with eight points. Wesley McCullough dropped in seven, Chris McKinzy and JeVon Williams five each, Dawson Bailey and Zach Starforth two each.