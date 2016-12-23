Panthers girls pull surprise in holding off Belton

There certainly weren’t many in Belton’s jam-packed gym who thought Raymore-Peculiar’s girls had a chance last Friday night. The Panthers though weren’t listening to those naysayers.

Ray-Pec, a very young and inexperienced team, wasn’t supposed to be much of a problem for Belton, an experienced squad with a Division-I star player. So, yes, it was a shock to see the Panthers bolt out to a 12-point halftime lead and hang on for a 54-53 win in the annual I-49 rivalry game.

A shock to all except the Panthers themselves.

“I am not surprised,” said Ray-Pec senior Panther Shelby Martinez. “We struggled over the last few games but we kicked it up in practice this week so I hope we can keep this going.”

Belton ended Ray-Pec’s season last year in the Class 5 District 13 tournament on its way to the state quarterfinals. Few Panthers are back from that team, but Ray-Pec coach Brad Gaines said his team was ready to see how it would measure up against them.

“Belton is a good basketball team,” said Gaines. “They have everyone back and won our district last year. I think they got up because it was a big basketball game and we had to prove we could play with somebody good.”

Cassie Kruse drew the tough task of guarding Belton’s Courtney Lewis, a 5-foot-10 senior guard who signed recently with Eastern Michigan. Lewis finished with 31 points, but Kruse helped hold Lewis to nine points over the first three quarters as Ray-Pec built a 17-point lead.

“We knew she was a good player and tried to isolate her from the game to neutralize her,” said Martinez. “She is a really good player we just wanted to keep her from deciding the outcome of the game.”

Lewis came to life in the fourth quarter and nearly spoiled the Panthers’ party. She scored 22 points in the final eight minutes, leading the Pirates on a 14-2 run that narrowed the deficit to three points with 4 minutes left in the game.

“We played as good as we can play tonight,” said Gaines. “We dominated the boards and we played hard tonight. We played really hard like we thought we belonged with them.”

Kruse scored 16 points, Martinez 12 and Janae Thurston 10 to lead Ray-Pec. The Panthers also got eight points from Garionna Pearl, five from Morgan Houston, and three from Isabela Gardner.

In addition to Lewis’s game high 31 points, Belton also got seven points from Sydney Bandy 7, five from Kaytee Frasher, three from Avery Hobson, and two from Kamryn Estell.

Even with the loss, it is clear this talented Belton team will win its share of games this season, but for Raymore Peculiar this win could be the catalyst for a winning season.

“Belton is a good team and now we know we can play with good basketball teams,” Gaines said.