Displaced by fire, single mother loses job for missing work to prepare new home for children

“I’m doing applications today!” Hubbard said by text the day the article was published online.

When this article was posted to The Democrat’s Facebook page , several employers shared job openings at their respective companies in an effort to help Crystal Hubbard.

Since losing her apartment unit to fire, a single mother went to work replacing the charred pieces of her family’s home.

The Twin Oaks apartment building where Crystal Hubbard lived with her three children — aged 8, 5 and 2 — was destroyed Dec. 15. In the whirlwind that followed, Hubbard missed three days of work at her job at the Comfort Inn & Suites on Commercial Street, as she worked relentlessly to return some bit of normalcy to her children’s lives.

But because she missed her shifts, she said, she was fired.

“At some point I had to put my physical exhaustion before everything else,” Hubbard said by phone Thursday, one week after the fire “engulfed” her home and two days after she lost her job.

Hubbard missed work on the night of the fire and the next night because she was securing housing at a duplex and furnishing it. The owner of the duplex, Hubbard said, waived rent until Jan. 1 for the family.

Four days after the fire, Hubbard told her manager at Comfort Inn that she couldn’t make her Tuesday shift as well, citing fatigue.

“I honestly cannot come in tonight. I hate doing this ... but I’ve pushed myself so hard this last week my body is literally failing me,” she texted her manager.

Hubbard, who worked as a receptionist, said her manager’s response was praiseworthy but stern.

“She said that I was a hard worker, I’m never late and cover everyone’s shifts,” Hubbard said. But the owner told the manager that “if I couldn’t come in then she would have to cover my shift and that was unfair to her, so I would be terminated if I couldn’t make it.”

Multiple requests for comment were not returned by Choice Hotels International, the corporation that owns franchising rights to Comfort Inn & Suites and other lodging titles. However, in a Tweet, the company wrote about Hubbard’s story: “We’re sorry to hear this. Since each property is independently owned we’d suggest having her contact the property directly.”

A manager at the Harrisonville Comfort Inn said the issue was a private matter between the company and Hubbard. She did not comment further and would not give her name. The owner of the properties could not be reached.

Hubbard was in her first six months as a full-time employee with the company. She had no paid time off.

“We don’t have personal or vacation days, or sick days,” Hubbard said.

Though she was fired at the worst possible time — during the holidays, five days following the destruction of her home — Hubbard likely has no legal recourse, according to Judy Ancel, a professor for UMKC’s worker education and labor studies program.

“It’s pretty simple: Missouri does not protect workers’ right to paid time off,” Ancel said. “[The U.S.] has the worst labor laws in the developed world. They’re extraordinarily weak.”

The Family Medical Leave Act, passed under the Clinton Administration, is the only law guaranteeing unpaid leave to all American workers, Ancel said. But it only applies to employees who have spent a year at the same company, and only to companies that meet certain size criteria.

For qualifying employees affected by a serious medical condition, they are entitled to 12 weeks of unpaid leave, Ancel said.

Even if Hubbard qualified, she added, displacement by fire is not covered by the law.

“The law is completely one-sided in favor of management,” Ancel said. “And workers, if they have no union, have very, very few rights.”

In the past week, on top of seeking out a new place to live, Hubbard said she worked with few breaks and little sleep following the fire to furnish her new home while her children stayed with family.

Thanks to donations, Hubbard secured pots and pans, clothing for herself and children, presents, some furniture (though she’s still without dressers and lamps) and shoes.

A GoFundMe account was created by Hubbard’s former babysitter following the fire. More than $600 had been donated as of this writing.

The former babysitter, Cheri Pitts, who has since moved to Lee’s Summit, said she was appalled when she learned Hubbard had lost her job.

She called Hubbard a reliable, diligent worker who often covered for her co-workers when they had to miss work.

But Tuesday, when Hubbard contacted several of her co-workers for help covering her shift, no one was available, and her manager warned Hubbard that if she didn’t make it for her overnight shift, she’d be fired.

“She was trying to put everything she lost in the fire back together,” Pitts said. “It appalls me that [Comfort Inn] can lack compassion and understanding for someone that lost everything.”

As donations streamed in, Hubbard told Pitts that she wanted to relay some of the funds along to other families affected by the fire. Now that she’s lost her job, however, Hubbard is financially stressed once again. She’s submitted an application to Casey’s General Store, where she once worked, but hasn’t heard back.

Despite everything, Hubbard is helping other families by allowing them to use her garage at her new home as storage, until they themselves can secure housing. Microwaves, beds and other furniture items have been dropped off at her garage by donors, where displaced families can claim them.

“Lots of people have been so generous,” Hubbard said. “Thank you to everyone who has showed support to my family.”

The donations have helped return some normalcy to the family. Hubbard’s children moved into their new home Wednesday.

“I wanted to have time to make it feel like more of a home for them,” Hubbard said.

Madalynn, 8, is especially excited about a downstairs playing room, where she likes to read.

And though Madalynn lost Blues, her Betta fish, in the fire, her life is returning to its normal rhythm.

“I’m doing good because I got to spend last night at my mom’s new house,” she said.