New name for old middle school

The Belton School District has installed a sign that reflects the new mission of the former Yeokum Middle School, which closed in 2014.

The middle school ceased to exist when students in grades seven through nine moved to the “old” high school on Pirate Parkway, while 10th- through 12th-graders occupied what had been known as the Freshman Center.

Today, Yeokum houses a variety of programs:

• Belton High School students go there for classes in vocational agriculture, woods, metals and the digital electronics stream of the Project Lead the Way program, which includes engineering, manufacturing and design.

• In the credit recovery program, students attend at all hours of the day to complete their high school education.

• The building also serves seventh- through 12th-grade students in Project Hope, the in-school suspension program.

• After hours, the building is home to the CyberPirates robotics team and the Belton High School chapter of the FFA. The gyms are used by district athletic and activity programs.

In the future, the district plans to add the biomedical Project Lead the Way program and yet-to-be-determined initiatives for career and college preparation.

In early October, a committee of staff and community members was formed to rename the building while retaining “Yeokum” in honor of the school’s original namesake, former Superintendent C.F. Yeokum. Factoring in current and future uses, the group chose Yeokum Center of Innovation.