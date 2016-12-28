From cancer patients to students to abuse victims, nonprofit has broad reach

To apply for a college scholarship, click here , or visit givinghopeandhelp.org/events#eiyp. Scholarship applications are accepted from Jan. 13 to March 31.

Visit the nonprofit’s website at givinghopeandhelp.org to find its six donation drop-off locations, sign up to volunteer or make a financial donation.

Jessica McClellan’s mission is to support survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

But it’s also to uplift cancer patients with personal visits to their hospital rooms.

And to help offset some of the costs of enrolling in college for low-income students.

McClellan of Lee’s Summit founded Giving Hope and Help in 2013, and she is galvanizing the community to give to victims of violence, the underprivileged and the ill. Unlike many nonprofits, hers aims to support a broad range of people throughout the Kansas City-metro area.

“The main reason I do this work is because I love to help others,” McClellan said.

A recent donation drive by the nonprofit, which took place Dec. 10 in Kansas City, benefited domestic violence victims in Cass County and Lee’s Summit.

McClellan and the Giving Hope team hosted the drive to gather feminine products for domestic violence shelters. McClellan said more than 95,000 products were donated between the nonprofit’s Texas and Kansas City branches, with more than 60,000 in Kansas City.

Some of the products will be donated to Hope House in Lee’s Summit and Hope Haven in Harrisonville. Both are domestic abuse shelters for survivors.

MaryAnne Metheny, CEO of Hope House, said the shelter received two carloads full of the products in early December.

“It’s wonderful that they’ve taken this on as their cause to collect those items,” Metheny said. “It’s truly helpful to us because we don’t have to worry about having enough. We’re very grateful to them for doing this for us.”

Hope Haven in Harrisonville received about four large bags full of feminine products, according to Executive Director Charlie Jennings.

“Families come into the shelter often with only what they could fit into their vehicle or even less, just the clothes on their back,” Jennings wrote by email. “To be able to provide necessary items to each woman who enters the shelter not only provides them with something that many people may forget to pack or can’t afford after fleeing a domestic violence situation, but it also gives them a sense of self.

More than 100 volunteers and 50 organizations assisted with the feminine product drive.

A Boy Scout donated 3,000 products as part of his Eagle Scout project, McClellan said.

She added the Carter Broadcast Group was a vital sponsor of the event.

Next month, Giving Hope will continue its philanthropic work by filling bags with toiletries and inspirational items for cancer patients. Volunteers will deliver the “Love Bags 4 Cancer” directly to Research Medical Center and the Kansas City VA Medical Center.

The bags will be donated on Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.

Other hospitals may sign up to participate in the coming months.

In June, education will be the focus with the “Education is Your Passport” program. McClellan said the nonprofit gives bedding linens to college freshmen in need of financial assistance. The program also awards a scholarship, and McClellan said she is working to entreat local companies to donate new laptops for the program’s recipients. The program also links students with mentors.

“I was granted help through college,” McClellan said. “It’s my way of giving back.”

McClellan is a former motivational speaker, and she said she founded the nonprofit in 2013 after having overcome violence herself.

“I was moved to found Giving Hope and Help to be the voice of the voiceless and bring awareness to domestic violence, sexual assault and the need for feminine care across the globe,” McClellan said.

Indeed, 1,700 sanitary napkins were donated to a girls school in Nairobi, Kenya in June. A few months before, Giving Hope donated 1,800 feminine products and toiletries to girls in Cambodia, McClellan said.

McClellan hopes to continue expanding the nonprofit’s reach.

“I feel most gratified when I’m helping others,” she said.