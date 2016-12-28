Happy Welch, new city administrator, seeks to bring stability to Harrisonville

• Reduced wasteful spending in Festus and with that an audit showed a balance of $4.5 million.

Happy Welch, the new city administrator of Harrisonville, has a list of priorities for improving the city once he begins his role late next month.

For starters, he said his governing philosophy — to be responsive and responsible to residents and city employees alike — will serve to unify aldermen and employees toward a “mutual direction to better the city.”

His daily presence at City Hall could also better allow staff to address concerns, he said in a phone interview Dec. 21.

“If you have one person overseeing departments day-to-day,” Welch said, “then they can take care of problems day-to-day.”

That could alleviate some of the pressure put on department heads, Welch added.

Another of his priorities is to address some of the vacancies at top positions in the city. Larry Francis, the former fire chief, departed recently to work for Pleasant Hill police; Eric Myler is serving in an interim capacity. Keith Thomas, the director of the electric utility, passed away in mid-November. City Clerk Kim Hubbard’s resigned; her last day was Dec. 28.

“The concern is that ... when I take over I don’t have those people in place,” Welch said. “That means I have to find qualified people to fill those jobs.”

He added that talented people remain on staff at the city, but he will work to “calm things down.

“I think I can come in and try to bring some stability to the city,” he said.

Welch will come from the eastern side of the state; he has served for the past five years as administrator for the City of Festus.

He divulged his opinions on other challenges facing Harrisonville by email: upgrading the city’s water plant, entreating businesses and consumers to the historic square, encouraging housing and industry development and providing good customer service to residents.

Regarding the proposal to convert the old hospital off East Mechanic Street into a luxury senior living center — a project that could be partially funded with public funds — Welch said he likes the concept but needs more time to learn more.

“I’ve drive by the vacant property when I’ve visited, and it would be nice to redevelop that site,” he said. “But I can’t officially speak until I’ve had time to get more information about the development.”

As for attracting employers to the area using tax incentives, Welch said he will support the practice if it will “benefit the community and the developer.”

At the same time, he added, “We’ve had new businesses move into Festus, and we haven’t had to offer any incentives.”

The challenges facing Harrisonville are partially behind why Welch applied for the job as administrator.

“It offered many possibilities for new challenges and is a size city I think I fit best with,” he said.