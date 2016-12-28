Former addict’s relationship with counselor landed him in jail

One year ago, David Wendt was sitting in a jail cell, contemplating if he’d be freed for a short time to watch the birth of his first-born child, Rylie.

A year later, he’s enjoying married life, working at a new job and pridefully looking after his daughter as she grows.

Wendt, who was featured in The Democrat in June, missed the birth of his daughter. A former methamphetamine addict, Wendt was charged with theft and forgery but avoided jail time when Cass County Judge J. Michael Rumley diverted Wendt from jail into the Cass County drug court program. The program couples intense supervision by a counselor with drug tests and other measures to free participants from their addictions.

Wendt fell in love with his counselor and then hid it from the judge. That led to his failing the program mere weeks before he was to complete it. And he was sent to jail as his fiancée neared her due date.

Since the feature story, Wendt and his fiancée, now Kelsey Wendt, were married Sept. 24. Wendt is still working in the heating and cooling industry, though now for a company that works in commercial buildings rather than residential.

Though he missed his daughter’s birth, Wendt credits the drug court program with turning his life around. There is no ill will he feels for Judge Rumley.

“I’ve never been upset with him,” Wendt said in a recent phone conversation. “Never been nor will I ever be. It saved my life.”