Former Cass auditor awaits court date in felony charge

Ron Johnson, the former Cass County auditor, awaits his next court date in his felony receiving stolen property case.

Johnson, who served as auditor until 2014, allegedly stole equipment during his time in office, as well as petty cash, and claimed false reimbursements for food, fuel, a cell phone and other personal purchases.

The total monetary loss sustained by Cass County was $2,865, according to court documents.

Johnson was released from custody on a signature bond in late October, documents show. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 19. A trial date has not been set.

His alleged crime, a felony, carries a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment.

Following The Democrat’s initial story after a warrant for Johnson’s arrest was issued Oct. 18, some readers criticized Auditor Ryan Wescoat, who replaced Johnson in the office and investigated his predecessor’s spending and equipment purchases during his tenure.

Wescoat said by phone this month that state statute mandates audits “when people retire from office.” Wescoat also audited former prosecutor Teresa Hensley and clerk Janet Burlingame, who left office in the same year as Johnson.

Wescoat’s audit of Hensley and Burlingame amounted to about two pages, Wescoat said. His audit report of Johnson’s spending totaled hundreds of pages.