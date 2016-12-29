Post Christmas conversation

It’s fascinating to me that many folks love to inquire about the gifts that others may have received for Christmas. Many times, I’ve been asked, “Did Santa find you this year?” or “Did you get everything you wanted?” or “Did you have a good Christmas?”

If you really think about it, these aren’t easy questions to respond to. So, my replies have been varied, depending upon the person asking and if they honestly expected me to answer.

Did Santa find me? Well, let’s just say I found Santa. He happened to be at Walmart during the Harrisonville Shop With a Cop on Dec. 17. I sat on his lap, had my picture taken with him, lied and said that I had been a good little boy, and honestly wasn’t promised a thing. So, I guess the answer is yes, he found me and, just as in real life, I received blessings that I hadn’t earned.

Did I get everything I wanted? Unfortunately the answer to this one is still no. There is still no peace on earth nor good will toward men. However, it was still a wonderful time spent with friends and family. Candidly, when you become a grandparent, Christmas becomes an entirely different experience.

Did I have a good Christmas?

Yes.

I love the season, the hustle and bustle, the decorating, caroling, overeating, and giving and receiving. I love everything about the entire Christmas experience. The Christmas Eve service in our little church is a real high point for me and the joy of being there for that evening lingers in my heart long past the season.

Next comes the inevitable discussion about celebrating the New Year. It has always seemed a bit extravagant to me to spend all that time and energy to simply celebrate the changing a date on a calendar.

Yes, it’s a new year and we can always be thankful for that. Even back in the days when I did attend those types of parties, I never liked going out on New Year’s Eve. I always called it amateur night.

Dec. 31 will find Linda and I at home watching old movies and doing our best to stay awake until midnight. We will kiss and promptly retire for a long winter’s nap. This year will mark the 48th time that we kiss at midnight; it’s a tradition that I pray will continue for many years to come.

I do hope that Christmas was a good time for all of you. I wish each one of you a safe, and joyful and healthy new year!

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident and is CEO of Coffelt Land Title, Inc.