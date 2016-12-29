Community notes from Cass County

EAST LYNNE

• The East Lynne/Gunn City fire department had one motor vehicle accident and one controlled burn for the dates of Dec. 20-22.

• The large trash bins have now been removed from Main Street in East Lynne until spring.

• Happy birthday to Lauren Richter, Patrick Dickey , Rena Heaven, Eavey Bevan, Walter Nemecheck, McKinley Young, Nevaeh Jensen, Brian Woolery , Molten Groblebe, Collin Feagley, Paul Hernandez, Kelsey Roth, Jackie Groblebe, Jacob Bruton, Kayla Lindsey, Nick Kreimeyer, Hunter Frackrell and Hollie Abernathy.

• East Lynne Silver Manor board members took up a donation for all eight tenants to have a Merry Christmas.

FREEMAN

• The “King’s Breakfast,” originally scheduled for Dec. 18, has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at Freeman Presbyterian Church. The congregation/corporation meeting has also been rescheduled for that date, following the morning worship service.

The Wednesday morning and Friday evening small groups will resume in January. The TREK youth group for junior high students meets each Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at the church. All junior high students are invited . Morning worship service begins at 11 a.m. each Sunday. You are invited to attend any or all of these activities.

At the Freeman Baptist Church, Widows’ Might meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. Men’s Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. each week, followed by Morning Worship at 11 a.m. There is a Children’s Church at 11 a.m. as well. All church Bible Studies are held at 6 p.m. on Sundays and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Youth Group, RA’s and GA’s meet at 7 p.m. each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to any or all of these activities.

• Midway AWANA meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each Sunday at the West Line Christian Church. This is a non-denominational children’s group. All children through fifth grade are welcome.

• There will be a public hearing of the Freeman Planning and Zoning Board on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the purpose of hearing a rezoning request concerning what is known as the “Mule Track” on South Harrison Street. The rezoning of this land will in all likelihood pave the way for the construction of a Dollar General Store on that land.

• The Freeman Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Freeman Community Center.

• Midway Junior High and High School choirs, directed by Brad Meredith, performed the annual holiday concert on Dec. 7. The Junior High boys and girls sang “The Power and the Glory” and “Cover the World With Love.” The boys then sang “Boys of Fall,” and the girls sang “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” and “Suds In The Bucket.” Freshman Hannah Jordan sang “O Holy Night” as a solo. The high school choir sang “Carol of The Bells,” “Light a Candle,” “Christmas Shoes” and “Soulful Silent Night.” The combined junior high and high school choirs sang “Hallelujah” and ended with the grand finale of “Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas.”

• The Midway Elementary Christmas concert was presented Dec. 9. Each grade performed two songs, followed by a performance of The Treblemakers, the fourth-through-sixth-grade grade honor choir.

• NEXT WEEK AT MIDWAY: Classes resume on Thursday; Friday, 5 p.m. - JV Boys and Varsity Girls’ & Boys’ Basketball vs. Christ Prep at Midway (Court Warming).

• The Living Essentials Pantry is available to anyone in need of assistance, and now includes not only food but essentials for personal care and hygiene that cannot be purchased with food stamps. For contacts or additional information, call the Cleveland Baptist Church at 816-738-3532, the Freeman Presbyterian Church at 816-899-2367 or 816-258-2016, or the West Line Christian Church at 816-250-5479 or 816-899-2481. The pantry is sponsored by the Tri-Community Church Alliance.

• Looking for a good book to read? Don’t want to drive all the way to the public library? Check out the Free Libraries in Freeman, Lake Annette, West Line and Cleveland. In Freeman and Cleveland they’re by the City Hall and in West Line and Lake Annette they’re by the community buildings. Leave a book that you want to share and borrow a book that you want to read. Sponsored by the Cass Midway R-1 Libraries.

• The Cass County Library Bookmobile is available in Freeman every Tuesday from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

• To rent the Freeman Community Center, text or phone Candy Bailey at 816-738-4297.

• To reserve the shelter houses at the Jacob Carver Memorial Park in Freeman, contact Freeman City Hall at 816-250-2902.

• As we find another year ending, this is a time to say thank-you to all who provide information for this column, and also to express my gratitude to my friends and readers for your friendship and support. As we look forward to a new year, my prayer is that each of you have a safe New Year’s holiday and a great and prosperous 2017.

WEST LINE

• Christmas is past and the New Year is upon us. Hoping everyone had a great Christmas visiting with family and friends or just getting a break from the hustle and bustle of life and work. New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, so if you go out to that special get-together or party, be safe and remember if you are going to be drinking, have a designated driver so you don’t get that ticket or in an accident.

• The West Line Opry has changed its schedule a bit for the coming year. The music shows will be on the first and third Wednesday nights, and the monthly dances will remain the same, the second Saturday of the month. The first show of the New Year will be Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the West Line Community Building on Main Street., If the weather is in question as to rather the show will go on, call 816-250-2583 or 816-380-3783. The shows and dances are at no charge to the public, but donations are appreciated.

