Tattoo artist ready to ink ‘open’ on parlor sign

Dale Williamson brought his concerns about outdated city codes regarding tattoo parlors to the Harrisonville Board of Aldermen.

In a win for responsiveness, the board updated its codes, eliminating a requirement that parlor owners essentially be medical physicians.

However, city staff and the board were not able to update the codes until October, four months later. Since then, Williamson acquired space on the Harrisonville square, in November.

Still, there are more hurdles before he can secure a special-use permit for the square to open his first business. He has sent a certified letter to all property owners within 200 feet. However, he was informed he’d sent the wrong kind of certified letter, he said, so the public hearing was postponed a month, from mid-December to mid-January.

He also must post a notice in The Democrat to comply with city ordinance, Williamson said.

If the public hearing goes well, and the planning and zoning committee approves his proposed business (which he’s named Minus 1), the board of aldermen must still give its final approval before Williamson can open the doors.

The hurdles are becoming expensive, Williamson said. He will have paid about $500 to mail the two sets of letters and to publish the notice in the paper. He will have paid about $4,500 for rent on the square space for November, December and January.

“To me, there’s a reason why businesses don’t stay in Harrisonville,” Williamson said.

Still, the end of the ordeal, and the beginning of his entrepreneurship, appears to be drawing near.

“Everybody in Harrisonville is waiting for me,” Williamson said. “I got to get the ‘Open’ sign up, just got to get there.”