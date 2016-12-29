GOP cruises to victory, just as Cass wanted

On Nov. 8, Cass County voters overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates in national, state and local races.

President-elect Donald Trump won in Cass, garnering 64 percent of the vote. Governor-elect Eric Greitens took Cass with 56 percent of the vote.

Other Republican candidates — running for state and county offices — were also successful. In several contests for Missouri General Assembly seats, Cass voters favored GOPers in each race.

Democrat Ashley Beard-Fosnow was the strongest challenger, taking nearly 37 percent of the vote from Rep. Rick Brattin in the House District 55 race.

Despite the apparent stronghold the Republican Party has in Cass, looking at the county’s voting breakdown by geography tells a slightly more disparate story.

For example, though four out of every five Gunn City voters favored Trump, the next president only managed a thin victory over Clinton among Belton voters.

Other locations show a similar discordance among voters of rural and more urban areas.

In Dayton, 77.5 percent of voters picked Trump. In Raymore, he received about 58 percent.

Following the election, The Democrat spoke with voters about the coming Trump presidency.

Some were optimistic, such as Jack Cotton, who felt Trump will bring the country “back to where it ought to be.”

Others were more critical of Trump and the voters who elected him.

“All I can do is go, ‘Oh my goodness my lord, what did we do?’”, said Tammie Rickabaugh.