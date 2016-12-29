Remembering Del Dunmire

Del Dunmire, who died at 82 in July, always wanted to see his legacy live on through his various properties in Harrisonville.

“We are excited about the rebirth of the square and know Dad would be ecstatic,” wrote Dunmire’s son, Mark Dunmire, earlier this month.

Since Dunmire’s passing, the family has sold about 50 percent of its Harrisonville properties.

Joni Mabary of Joni Fashions purchased one, as did Gary Hosack, the owner of Crown Realty, which expects to open in early 2017.

Pat Thomas, a longtime friend of Dunmire’s, said the “crown jewel” of the square properties — the restaurant complex on the corner of Pearl and Lexington streets — is up for sale.

Mark Dunmire added that the Pearl Street Grill and Youngers Restaurant and Bar is ready to be reopened by new owners, as is the former Noe’s Jewelry building, at the corner of Wall and Independence streets.

Mark Dunmire recalled what his father had said a few years ago: “He was ready or others to carry on his dreams of making the square an exciting destination point.”

Still, the loss of the family’s patriarch has weighed on the his son and other children.

“It has been tough carrying on without Dad,” Mark Dunmire said. “It seems like he has been gone a long time and seems like he just left all at the same time.”