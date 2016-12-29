Top local stories of 2016

It was a memorable year for Cass County. Among the top stories: the continued search for a missing woman, the death of a notable Cass businessman, and a man charged with duping men women into having sex with him.

But the news wasn’t all bad. A story of a man who escaped the clutches of drug addiction and is now happily married is also one of our top stories, as is a story of a tattoo artist determined to open shop in Harrisonville.

Here’s hoping the coming year brings more good than bad news to Cass County.