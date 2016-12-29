Ray-Pec schools

December 29, 2016 

Prowlers dance clinic Jan. 30

The Ray-Pec Prowlers Dance team will host a dance clinic for kids ages 4 to 15 on Jan. 30 in the North High School gym. Dance experience is not required.

The clinic will run from 6 to 8 p.m., and the dancers will perform with the Prowlers at the boys varsity basketball the following evening.

The $30 cost includes a T-shirt. The enrollment deadline is Jan. 20.

Find more details at https://mo-raymore peculiarschools2. civicplus.com/ DocumentCenter/View/11860.

Father-Daughter Dance

Girls in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to the Ray-Pec High School Band’s 14th annual Father-Daughter Dance on Feb. 4. The theme is Alice in Wonderland.

The dance, which raises money for bad members, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. in the gym at the Ray-Pec High School north building.

Girls may attend with their fathers or special male companions such as uncles, older brothers and grandfathers.

Advance tickets for the child and companion are $20, and each additional girl is $10. Those costs will be $24 and $12 at the door.

Find details and a reservation form at http://www.raypec.k12 . mo.us/DocumentCenter/ View/11816.

Student nominated

Raymore-Peculiar High School senior Emily Harris is the district’s nominee for the John T. Belcher Memorial Scholarship.

One winner is selected from each of the 17 Missouri School Boards’ Association regions in the state.

